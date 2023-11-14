USD/JPY declines after soft US CPI, falling yields

On the daily chart , the USD/JPY has a neutral to bearish bias with a consolidation phase underway, suggesting that the buyers are regrouping after a six-day winning streak. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has a negative slope above its midline, indicating weakening buying pressure, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) presents shorter green bars. In the larger context, despite showing a negative outlook in the short-term, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), suggesting that the bulls are firmly in control in the broader context.

As a reaction, the US Treasury yields with the 2,5 and 10-year rates declined more than 2% to 4.86%, 4.46% and 4.48%, respectively, which seems to be pushing the pair upwards. Focus now shifts to Wednesday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales figures from October to continue placing their bets on the next Fed meetings.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that inflation in the US decreased to 3.2% YoY in October, based on the changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The Core CPI, which excludes the volatile prices of food and energy, witnessed a 4% increase during the same period, failing to meet the analysts' predicted 4.1% rise. On a monthly basis, the headline CPI remained stable, while the Core CPI encountered a 0.2% growth.

On Tuesday, the USD/JPY fell sharply towards the 150.90 area, seeing nearly 0.50% losses. The pair declined amid soft Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US, which fueled a decline in US Treasury yields and hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed).

