- USD/JPY climbs to 143.53 despite weakening US Dollar across FX and declining US Treasury bond yields.
- Inflation anticipation: Wall Street is on standby for July’s CPI, expected to remain steady at 0.2% MoM.
- Mixed Fed signals stir the market, with officials hinting at tightening and others suggesting a steady rate path.
USD/JPY advances for three straight days, climbing 0.11%, despite falling US Treasury bond yields and overall US Dollar (USD) weakness across the FX board, ahead of inflation data release from the United States (US). At the time of writing, the USD/JPY exchanges hands at 143.53 after hitting a low of 142.98.
Uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s stance and Japanese monetary policy dynamics to dictate USD/JPY direction
Wall Street trades with minuscule losses amidst a light US economic docket as traders brace for July’s inflation data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to remain unchanged compared to June’s 0.2% MoM, while market analysts foresee a dip to 3% from 3.3% YoY. Core CPI is estimated to print 0.2% MoM as the prior month’s release, and YoY is projected to stay at 4.8% as June’s.
Aside from this, the shrinkage of the trade deficit slightly boosted the greenback, but mixed messages from US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, keep investors uncertain about the Fed’s forward path. Even though Fed Governor Michelle Bowman stressed the need for additional tightening, more policymakers are taking a more cautious or neutral approach, as Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker. He commented the Fed is at a stage where it could leave rates unchanged, barring an abrupt change in the direction of recent economic data.
Monetary policy expectations on the Fed show money market traders expect no change to the Federal Funds Rate (FFR), with odds at 86.5%, as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, is losing some traction, down by 0.11%, at 102.430, undermined by falling UST bond yields. The US 10-year benchmark note rate is 4.00%, down two basis points.
The lack of economic data in Japan would keep traders leaning toward US Dollar dynamics, as well as recent data from the Bank of Japan (BoJ), as most members of the BoJ expressed an opinion about the Yield Curve Control (YCC). Even though there was some chatter about normalizing monetary policy, most BoJ’s members remain on the dovish side of the spectrum.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY found support around the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), briefly pierced on Monday. However, a ‘tweezers bottom and harami’ pattern exacerbated a recovery toward current exchange rates. In addition, the Tenkan-Sen is about to cross above the Kijun-Sen line, seen as a bullish signal, while the Chikou Span is still below the price action. That said, the USD/JPY is bullishly biased, and it might test the year-to-date (YTD) high at 145.07, but firstly it would need to surpass key resistance levels, like the psychological 144.00 figure. Conversely, if the major drops inside the Kumo, it could test the current week’s low of 141.50.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|143.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.84
|Daily SMA50
|141.39
|Daily SMA100
|138.1
|Daily SMA200
|136.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.5
|Previous Daily Low
|142.4
|Previous Weekly High
|143.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.69
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
