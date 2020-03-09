USD/JPY consolidates the recent slump to over 3-year lows, above 102.00 mark

- USD/JPY recovers around 80-90 pips from the early slump to over three-year lows.
- A combination of factors failed to inspire bulls and should cap any attempted bounce.
- The price action suggests that the recent bearish pressure might still be far from over.
The USD/JPY pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, well above the 102.00 round-figure mark.
The pair managed to find some support near mid-101.00s and managed to recover around 80-90 pips from the Asian session flash crash to over three-year lows amid extremely oversold conditions on short/medium-term charts.
Bears remain in control amid coronavirus jitters
However, a carnage across the global equity markets – amid growing worries about the uncontained spread of the deadly coronavirus – continued underpinning the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven demand and kept a lid on any subsequent recovery.
The global flight to safety was further fueled by a plunge in crude oil prices and led to a historic fall in the US Treasury bond yields, which added to the recent bearish pressure surrounding the US dollar and further collaborated towards capping the pair.
Meanwhile, the pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery suggests that the near-term selling bias might still be far from being over and warrants some caution for bulls amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.28
|Today Daily Change
|-3.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.05
|Today daily open
|105.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.38
|Daily SMA50
|109.32
|Daily SMA100
|109.14
|Daily SMA200
|108.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.34
|Previous Daily Low
|105
|Previous Weekly High
|108.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|105
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.14 amid extraordinary volatility due to coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is trading around 1.14 after nearing 1.15, the highest since January 2019. Fears of an outright recession have gripped markets as coronavirus continues spreading and investors are panicking. Volatility is extreme. Eurozone Sentix Investor Sentiment fell to -17.1 points in March, the worst since 2013.
GBP/USD battles 1.3100 amid broad US dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, a five-week high as investors flock into the safety of US debt, pushing yields and the dollar down. Coronavirus fears are growing.
Forex Today: Monday mayhem, wild currency moves, Gold fakeout, oil -30%, amid coronavirus panic
Markets are panicking with wild moves across the board, including flash crashes. Investors are increasingly worried about the spread of coronavirus and its impact on the global economy.
WTI: Recovery from four-year low falters above $30 amid Saudi’s price war
The offered tone around US oil (WTI futures on Nymex) appeared to have weakened over the last hour, as the bulls looked to extend the recovery momentum above the 30 mark.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.