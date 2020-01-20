USD/JPY consolidates above 110.00 mark, focus shifts to BoJ on Tuesday

- USD/JPY remains confined in a range above 110.00 round-figure mark.
- A slight cautious mood benefitted the JPY’s perceived safe-haven status.
- The mildly bid tone surrounding the USD continues to lend some support.
The USD/JPY pair remained confined in a narrow trading range above the key 110.00 psychological mark and consolidated the recent gains to multi-month tops.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus on the first day of a new trading week and led to the pair's subdued/range-bound price action through the mid-European session.
Traders preferred to stay on the sidelines
As investors looked past the latest optimism over the long-awaited US-China trade deal, the prevailing cautious mood around equity markets benefitted the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status.
Meanwhile, the US dollar stood tall near oner-month tops and remained well supported by diminishing odds of any further rate cuts by the Fed, which turned out to be a key factor cushioning the downside.
The incoming US economic data have been fueling market expectations that the US economy will continue to expand and remained supportive of the recent USD appreciation over the past few weeks.
Investors, however, seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines amid a holiday in the US and ahead of the latest BoJ monetary policy update on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|110.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.26
|Daily SMA50
|109.09
|Daily SMA100
|108.53
|Daily SMA200
|108.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.3
|Previous Daily Low
|110.05
|Previous Weekly High
|110.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.46
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
