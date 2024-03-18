USD/JPY coils just above 149.00 ahead of BoJ, Fed action

- Heavy week for USD/JPY with BoJ and Fed in the barrel.
- Bank of Japan widely anticipated to pivot away from negative rates.
- Fed to update Dot Plot of interested rate expectations on Wednesday.
USD/JPY is churning chart paper just above the 149.00 handle as investors gear up for a central-bank-heavy week. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is expected to deliver an update on its negative interest rate regime early in the Tuesday market session after Japan’s spring wage negotiations showed the highest wage increases in over three decades. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is also expected this week and will drop its latest Dot Plot summary of interest rate projections on Wednesday.
The BoJ widely telegraphed that any moves on interest rates would hinge on the results of spring wage negotiations in Japan. Union-negotiated wage increases soared over 5% this year, a 31-year high. Market hopes of rate hikes from the BoJ have pinned into the high side, and uncorroborated reports from the Nikkei news service in Japan insist that the BoJ has already agreed internally to raise interest rates to a 0.0-0.1% range. Japan’s main reference rate is currently near -0.1%. The BoJ is expected to drop its latest rate call sometime early Tuesday.
The Fed will hit markets with its latest rate call on Wednesday, to be followed by another press conference from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The Fed will also update its Dot Plot summary of interest rate projections. Rate-cut-hungry markets are increasingly worried the Fed is going to ease back on rate cut expectations. The Fed’s last Dot Plot suggested a median forecast of three rate cuts through 2024, totaling around 75 basis points in rate slashing by the end of the year. Money markets entered 2024 expecting a whopping six or seven rate cuts totaling an eye-watering 175-200 basis points.
As the US economy proves far more resilient than rate watchers expected, and US inflation remains stickier than hoped, rate futures markets have been knocked firmly back, with rate expectations falling to match the Fed’s own Dot Plot in March. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, markets were pricing in nearly 70% odds of a first rate cut from the Fed in June as recently as last week. That number has eased to around 50-50 odds on Monday.
US Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) figures are due in the back half of the trading week, as well as Japanese Trade Balance numbers on Thursday followed by Japanese National Consumer Price Index (CPI) follow-up inflation numbers early Friday.
USD/JPY technical outlook
USD/JPY is broadly flat on Monday, testing the waters just north of the 149.00 handle. The pair pushed into the north side of a descending 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) last week, which is settling into the 148.00 region. 151.00 remains a key technical ceiling in the near term, and intraday momentum remains in the hands of the bulls with the pair bouncing into a recovery from 146.50.
USD/JPY hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.16
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|149.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.4
|Daily SMA50
|148.42
|Daily SMA100
|147.54
|Daily SMA200
|146.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.16
|Previous Daily Low
|148.04
|Previous Weekly High
|149.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.49
|Previous Monthly High
|150.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|145.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6560 prior to RBA
AUD/USD charted marginal losses and managed to keep its trade around the key 200-day SMA in the 0.6560 region ahead of the key RBA event, where investors expect the central bank to maintain its OCR at 4.35%.
EUR/USD: Constructive outlook remains above the 200-day SMA
A positive start to the week for the Greenback motivated EUR/USD to break below the 1.0900 support once again against the backdrop of some loss of traction of a Fed’s interest rate cut at its June gathering.
Gold consolidates ahead of central banks’ decisions
Gold gained traction and advanced toward $2,160 after spending the first half of the day in a tight channel near $2,150. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield rising above 4.3% in the session, however, XAU/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum.
Bitcoin price treads below $67.5K, but new whales would still be in profit if BTC fall extends
Bitcoin (BTC) price is slowly edging towards a bearish bias, cutting down on the gains made over the week. However, the market is still broadly bullish as BTC new whales entry price is slightly lower.
35 day maintenance periods, interest rates and money supplies
The 35 day Central Bank Maintenance Periods factors as 1 central bank meeting every 6 weeks or 30 to 35 trade days. The 35 day was broken down to 14 calendar days beginning with economic annouincements every 2 weeks beginnig with Inflation then GDP within the next 2 weeks.