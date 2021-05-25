USD/JPY closes in on 109.00, remains confined in narrow channel

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY edges higher toward 109.00 during European session.
  • US Dollar Index touched its lowest level since early January on Tuesday.
  • 10-year US T-bond yield is falling for the fourth straight day.

The USD/JPY pair registered small losses on Monday and started to inch higher on Tuesday. However, the lack of momentum in the movements suggests that the pair is in a technical consolidation phase. As of writing, USD/JPY was up 0.11% on a daily basis at 108.85.

USD remains on the back foot

On Monday, the broad-based USD weakness forced USD/JPY to push lower. Additionally, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield lost 1% and further weighed on the pair. Although the US Dollar Index extended its slide and touched its lowest level since January at 89.53, the risk-positive market environment seems to be making it difficult for the safe-haven JPY to find demand.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is falling for the fourth straight day and was last seen losing nearly 1% on the day, not allowing USD/JPY to gather recovery momentum.

Later in the session, the Conference Board will release the Consumer Confidence report. Additionally, New Home Sales and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index data will be featured in the US economic docket as well.

During the Asian session on Wednesday, Coincident Index and Leading Economic Index data from Japan will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.87
Today Daily Change 0.11
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 108.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.03
Daily SMA50 109.11
Daily SMA100 107.24
Daily SMA200 106.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109
Previous Daily Low 108.7
Previous Weekly High 109.5
Previous Weekly Low 108.57
Previous Monthly High 110.85
Previous Monthly Low 107.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.34
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD soars to highest since January on dollar weakness, German data

EUR/USD soars to highest since January on dollar weakness, German data

EUR/USD has jumped above 1.2250, the highest since January. The US dollar remains pressured after Fed officials stressed that the economy has a long way to go and inflation is transitory. The German IFO Business Climate beat with 99.2 points. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dragged down by Brexit, covid concerns

GBP/USD dragged down by Brexit, covid concerns

GBP/USD is trading around 1.4150, failing to benefit from dollar weakness. The EU’s von der Leyen rejects changes to the NI protocol while an increase in covid cases is also weighing on sterling.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD remains confined in a range below multi-month tops

XAU/USD remains confined in a range below multi-month tops

Gold extended its directionless price move for the third consecutive session and remained confined in a range around the $1,880 level, or just below multi-month lows touched last week.

Gold News

Ripple may retrace before advancing 30%

Ripple may retrace before advancing 30%

XRP price shows a slow down of its momentum after the recent impulse wave. Therefore,  minor retracement or sideways movement seems likely before Ripple restarts its rally. On-chain metrics indicate no immediate threat to the optimistic outlook but reveal more room to the upside.

Read more

US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment

US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment

The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures