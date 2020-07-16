USD/JPY clings to small daily gains above 107.00

- USD/JPY broke above 107.00 but struggled to preserve its momentum.
- US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 96.00.
- Wall Street's main indexes erase portion of early losses.
The USD/JPY pair spent the first half of the day moving sideways below 107.00 but gained traction in the early trading hours of the American session. After advancing to a daily high of 107.21, however, the pair lost its momentum and was last seen trading at 107.08, where it was up 0.15% on the day.
USD continues to react to Wall Street
Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed that Retail Sales in June increased by 7.5% to beat the market expectation of 5%. Nevertheless, this upbeat data failed to provide a boost to the market sentiment and Wall Street's main indexes started the day deep in the negative territory.
Although the greenback capitalized on risk-off flows with the US Dollar Index (DXY) turning flat near 96.00, a rebound witness in US stocks made it difficult for the USD to preserve its strength. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.12% on the day at 95.92 and the S&P 500 Index, which was down nearly 0.9% in the early trade, was losing 0.45%.
There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day or the Asian session on Friday and the risk sentiment is likely to continue to impact the pair's movements.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|106.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.22
|Daily SMA50
|107.46
|Daily SMA100
|107.58
|Daily SMA200
|108.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.31
|Previous Daily Low
|106.67
|Previous Weekly High
|107.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.64
|Previous Monthly High
|109.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fails again to hold above 0.7000
The AUD/USD pair has been unable to advance despite upbeat local and Chinese data, as the American dollar benefited from the risk-off mood at the end of the day. AUD/USD at 0.6970.
EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400
The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1380 near daily lows, after an uneventful ECB and mixed US data. Stubbornly high unemployment levels and pandemic concerns weigh on sentiment.
Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level
Gold prices are trading a touch below the psychological $1,800 level in markets that have consolidated in a sea of fundamentals as traders await the next cue.
BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack
Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message...
Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels
WTI is still in a bull trend on the chart below but at these elevated levels, it seems the price seems to be very jittery. Previously within this trend when the price moved higher the size of the bullish candles was bigger.