USD/JPY clings to modest gains, struggles to find acceptance above 107.00 mark

- USD/JPY regains some positive traction on Tuesday amid a recovery in the risk sentiment.
- A goodish bounce in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive.
- The uptick lacked strong follow-through amid mounting fears of the coronavirus pandemic.
The USD/JPY pair struggled to capitalize on the Asian session uptick and was now seen consolidating in a narrow trading band, above mid-106.00s.
The pair managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday and built on the overnight late bounce from the vicinity of the key 105.00 psychological mark amid a combination of supporting factors.
Coronavirus jitters seemed to cap gains
A modest recovery in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a positive mood in the equity markets, undermined the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand and extended some support to the major.
A coordinated effort by major central banks to offset any negative impact from the coronavirus pandemic helped boost investors’ confidence and led to a goodish bounce in the equity markets.
The risk-on flow was further reinforced by a goodish bounce in the US Treasury bond yields, which helped revived the US dollar demand and further contributed to the pair’s modest uptick.
Despite the supporting factors, the pair struggled to capitalize on its early move to levels beyond the 107.00 round-figure mark and retreated around 60-70 pips from daily swing highs.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move amid persistent worries over the coronavirus outbreak.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of monthly retail sales figure in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|105.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.97
|Daily SMA50
|108.92
|Daily SMA100
|108.93
|Daily SMA200
|108.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.96
|Previous Daily Low
|105.15
|Previous Weekly High
|108.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.18
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1150 amid USD strength, ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, pressured as the dollar remains dominant amid the coronavirus crisis. French President Macron declared "war" and pledged stimulus. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is awaited.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.2300, eyes on UK jobs, coronavirus stimulus
GBP/USD trades close to 1.22, at the lowest since October 2019. BCC anticipates the slowest UK GDP growth since GFC. Focus on UK jobs data ahead of PM Johnson’s "significant coronavirus economic package".
Forex Today: Dollar dominant as markets bounce after Trump's recession talk, focus on fiscal stimulus
Stocks are in the green early on Saint Patrick's Day, after yet another massive sell-off on Monday. Concerns about the impact of coronavirus weighed heavily on the markets, triggering double-digit falls on Wall Street in the worst fall since 1987.
Gold prices extend the drop below $1,500, focus on key Fibonacci levels
Gold prices fail to hold onto the early-day recovery gains, slips beneath 200-day SMA. A confluence of 100-day SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement limit near-term upside. November 2019 low, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement on the bears’ radars.
WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles
The price of a barrel of oil is suffering the sap in demand following the impact of COVID-19 and prices are at the lowest ranges since January 2016. The four-year low on Monday occurred as US stock markets plunged on fears that the worst is yet to come.