USD/JPY clings to modest gains near daily tops, around 104.70 region

- USD/JPY managed to regain traction on Thursday amid resurgent USD demand.
- The cautious mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and capped any strong gains.
- Investors now look forward to Trump-Biden debate for some trading impetus.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a positive bias through the early North American session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 104.70 region.
A goodish pickup in the US dollar demand assisted the pair to gain some positive traction on Thursday and move away from six-week lows touched in the previous session. However, the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets extended some support to the Japanese yen's safe-haven status and might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair.
The greenback attracted some buying amid the slow progress in the US stimulus talks, which dampened prospects for pre-election fiscal measures. Investors largely shrugged off and seemed rather unimpressed by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's optimistic remarks, saying that they will soon be ready to put pen to paper on the stimulus bill.
Pelosi further added that the aid bill could be passed in the House before election day. Given the strong opposition from Republicans over a bigger stimulus bill, investors seemed unconvinced that the bill could actually pass through the Senate. This, in turn, weighed on investors' sentiment and the same was evident from a flat opening in the US equity markets.
Apart from developments surrounding the US fiscal stimulus, the USD bulls further took cues from Thursday's better-than-expected release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. In fact, the number of Americans who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time dropped to 787K as compared to the previous week's downwardly revised reading of 842K.
The focus now shifts to the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/JPY pair might have found an interim bottom and positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|104.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.49
|Daily SMA50
|105.69
|Daily SMA100
|106.3
|Daily SMA200
|107.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.52
|Previous Daily Low
|104.34
|Previous Weekly High
|105.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.04
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
