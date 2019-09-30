- Wall Street's main indexes stretch higher following the upbeat start.
- The Greenback preserves its strength in the American session.
- Risk-on mood weighs on traditional safe-haven assets on Monday.
After spending the majority of the day fluctuating in a relatively narrow band below the 108 handle, the USD/JPY turned north in the last hour and advanced to a fresh daily high of 108.15. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on the day at 108.12.
The positive risk sentiment as reflected by the upbeat performance of major equity indexes in the United States seems to be weighing on traditional safe-haven assets such as the JPY, gold, and the CHF on Monday. At the moment, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes are adding 0.6% and 0.75% respectively.
Although there were no major developments that could have impacted the risk perception, the optimism about the possibility of the United States and China coming to terms on trade before escalating the conflict any further seems to be helping the sentiment improve.
USD continues to outperform its major rivals
Additionally, the US Dollar Index, which gauges the USD's value against a basket of six major currencies, continued to push higher after closing the previous week above the critical 99 handle and reached its best level in more than two years at 99.46 to provide an additional boost to the pair.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Tuesday, the labour market and quarterly manufacturing outlook data from Japan will be watched closely by the market participants. Investors are also likely to keep a close eye on the performance of major equity indexes.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|107.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.48
|Daily SMA50
|107.09
|Daily SMA100
|107.82
|Daily SMA200
|109.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.18
|Previous Daily Low
|107.66
|Previous Weekly High
|108.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.96
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around two-year lows after weak German data
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.0900 after hitting the lowest since 2017. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.
GBP/USD holds up above 1.23 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is above 1.23, recovering. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps. Final Q2 GDP was upgraded to 1.3% YoY.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle
Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.
Gold trades above $1,480, struggles to pull away from multi-week lows
After closing the previous week below the critical $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair started the new week on the backfoot and slumped to its lowest level since early August at $1,480.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Die-hard battle between bulls or bears
At present, the control of the story in the media is a potent weapon and if it manages to reach the right objectives – it can be lethal. It is also true that the speed at which things happen – and their spread across the globe – boost the swings of opinion in front of the headlines.