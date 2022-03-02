USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily high, around 115.25 region amid stronger USD

- USD/JPY caught some bids on Wednesday and was supported by a broad-based USD strength.
- Intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict benefitted the USD’s status as the global reserve currency.
- Modest rebound in the US bond yields further underpinned the buck and remained supportive.
The USD/JPY pair continued gaining traction through the early European session and climbed to a fresh daily high, around the 115.25 region in the last hour.
Following an early dip to the 114.80 region, the USD/JPY pair attracted fresh buying on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped two successive days of the losing streak. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by renewed US dollar buying interest and seemed unaffected by the cautious market mood, which tends to benefit the safe-haven Japanese yen.
A further escalation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine kept investors on the edge, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted the greenback's status as the global reserve currency. In fact, reports indicated that Russia has intensified the bombardment of Ukrainian cities and a large Russian convoy was approaching the capital Kyiv.
Apart from this, modest rebound in the US Treasury bond yields further underpinned the buck and acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. That said, expectations that the Fed would refrain from adopting a more aggressive policy response amid the recent geopolitical developments capped the upside for the US bond yields and the greenback, at least for now.
This might hold held back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the USD/JPY pair and warrants caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. Market players now look forward to the release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.
The key focus, however, remains on the resumption of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks on Wednesday. The incoming headlines will play a key role in influencing the broader market risk sentiment and allow traders to grab some meaningful opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|114.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.22
|Daily SMA50
|114.98
|Daily SMA100
|114.41
|Daily SMA200
|112.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.29
|Previous Daily Low
|114.7
|Previous Weekly High
|115.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.41
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1100, lowest since May 2020
EUR/USD is extending losses below 1.1100, hitting the lowest level since May 2020. Fading ECB rate hike bets this year, in the face of the Russia-Ukraine war and soaring oil prices weigh on the euro. The US dollar holds the reins amid escalating Ukraine crisis, ahead of US ADP, Powell.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3300 ahead of US ADP, Powell
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3300 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar holds firmer, as the sentiment remains dampened by global growth worries, courtesy of the Russia-Ukraine conflict-led surge in oil prices. Focus on US jobs, Powell's testimony.
Gold: Will it recapture $1,950 on Russia-Ukraine peace talks 2.0, Powell?
Gold price rebound pauses ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks 2.0, Powell. US President Joe Biden announces a ban on Russian flights from using the American airspace. Gold appears a ‘buy the dips’ trade amid escalating Ukraine crisis.
Altcoins explode as BTC prepares for the next leg
Bitcoin price experienced a massive surge in buying pressure that propelled it close to a crucial area of supply. Clearly, there is enough room for upside for BTC, suggesting that ETH and XRP are likely to follow its lead.
Powell Preview: Rethink because of the war? Not so fast, Fed set to remain on track, dollar to rise Premium
Will the war halt the Federal Reserve's plans to raise rates? That is the question for markets, which are awaiting a critical testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Conveying a "business as usual" message could boost the dollar.