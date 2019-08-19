USD/JPY climbs higher toward 106.70 as US delays Huawei ban for 90 days

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Commerce Secretary Ross announces 90-day extension to Huawei ban.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield extends recovery, adds more than 5%.
  • US Dollar Index posts small daily gains above 98.20.

The USD/JPY pair gained traction in the last minutes and extended its daily rally to a fresh session high of 106.69 boosted by the upbeat market sentiment. As of writing, the pair was up 0.26% on a daily basis at 106.65.

Sentiment turns positive at the start of the week

During an interview with Fox Business, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that they will be granting a 90-day extension to Huawei ban to trigger fresh risk-on flows. The 10-year US Treasury bond stretched higher on Ross' remarks and is now adding more than 5% on the day. Additionally, the S&P 500 Futures is up more than 1% to suggest that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to start the day sharply higher.

Meanwhile, the Greenback is taking advantage of the rising T-bond yields with the US Dollar Index posting small daily gains above the 98.20 handle and providing additional support to the pair's advance.

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and the market's risk perception is likely to continue to drive the pair's action. A decisive rally in US stocks could help the pair push higher in the second half of the day. Earlier in the day, the data from Japan showed that the trade deficit in July widened more than expected to revive hopes of more stimulus from the Bank of Japan and weighed on the JPY.

Technical levels to consider

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.65
Today Daily Change 0.28
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 106.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.13
Daily SMA50 107.69
Daily SMA100 109.12
Daily SMA200 110.08
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.5
Previous Daily Low 106.03
Previous Weekly High 106.98
Previous Weekly Low 105.05
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.04

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

