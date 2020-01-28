USD/JPY climbs further beyond 109.00 mark, fresh session tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY pair regains traction amid fading safe-haven demand.
  • A subdued USD price action might keep a lid on any strong gains.
  • Traders now eye US economic data for some meaningful impetus.

The USD/JPY pair regained some positive traction on Tuesday, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 109.00 round-figure mark.

Despite concerns about the economic impact of a deadly coronavirus in China, a sharp turnaround in the global risk sentiment undermined the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand and helped the pair to recover further from three-week lows set in the previous session.

The upside seems limited

Bullish traders further took cues from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. However, though a subdued US dollar price action did little to provide any additional boost and might turn out to be the only factor keeping a lid on any strong recovery for the major.

The greenback remained on the back foot in the wake of a surprise fall in new home sales, which dropped 0.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 694,000 units in December and missed consensus estimates by a big margin – pointing to rise by 1.5%.

Currently hovering around the 109.10 region, session tops, traders are likely to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the very important 50-day SMA, around the 109.20 region, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

Moving ahead, Tuesday's US economic docket – highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index – will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.1
Today Daily Change 0.21
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 108.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.33
Daily SMA50 109.19
Daily SMA100 108.71
Daily SMA200 108.49
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.28
Previous Daily Low 108.73
Previous Weekly High 110.22
Previous Weekly Low 109.17
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

