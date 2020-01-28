USD/JPY climbs further beyond 109.00 mark, fresh session tops

- USD/JPY pair regains traction amid fading safe-haven demand.
- A subdued USD price action might keep a lid on any strong gains.
- Traders now eye US economic data for some meaningful impetus.
The USD/JPY pair regained some positive traction on Tuesday, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 109.00 round-figure mark.
Despite concerns about the economic impact of a deadly coronavirus in China, a sharp turnaround in the global risk sentiment undermined the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand and helped the pair to recover further from three-week lows set in the previous session.
The upside seems limited
Bullish traders further took cues from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. However, though a subdued US dollar price action did little to provide any additional boost and might turn out to be the only factor keeping a lid on any strong recovery for the major.
The greenback remained on the back foot in the wake of a surprise fall in new home sales, which dropped 0.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 694,000 units in December and missed consensus estimates by a big margin – pointing to rise by 1.5%.
Currently hovering around the 109.10 region, session tops, traders are likely to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the very important 50-day SMA, around the 109.20 region, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Moving ahead, Tuesday's US economic docket – highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index – will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|108.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.33
|Daily SMA50
|109.19
|Daily SMA100
|108.71
|Daily SMA200
|108.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.28
|Previous Daily Low
|108.73
|Previous Weekly High
|110.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.17
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD has erased December gains, eyes 1.1000 support
EUR/USD has erased almost entire gains seen in December and is fast closing on the psychological support at 1.10. The bid tone around the US dollar could strengthen on growing coronavirus fears and if the US Durable Goods better estimates.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3050 on fresh USD demand
GBP/USD drops back below 1.3050 amid resurgent US dollar demand across the board. China’s coronavirus concerns, fears of hard Brexit continue to weigh on the pair. All eyes remain on BOE for fresh direction.
Forex Today: Calm amid China’s coronavirus storm; US data in spotlight
China's coronavirus rapid spread and the rising death toll ensued a slump in the Asian equities. However, a sense of calm prevailed across G10 fx space, with most majors in tight trading ranges, as the US dollar held steady near two-month highs.
Gold: Consolidating in a pennant pattern
Gold has largely been in a consolidation mode since Monday's early Asian session and is currently sidelined near $1,580. The hourly chart shows the yellow metal is trapped in a pennant pattern. A breakout would allow a re-test of recent highs above $1,600.
USD/JPY climbs further beyond 109.00 mark, fresh session tops
USD/JPY pair regains traction amid fading safe-haven demand. A subdued USD price action might keep a lid on any strong gains. Traders now eye US economic data for some meaningful impetus.