USD/JPY climbs and probes the neckline of a double-bottom amid a risk-off market mood

- Broad US Dollar strength weighs on the Japanese yen, with the USD/JPY up 0.10%.
- A risk-off market mood keeps the safe-haven US dollar bid while the Japanese yen falls.
- USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Upward biased, as shown by the DMAs under the exchange rate, alongside a double-bottom chart pattern.
USD/JPY advances, recovering from Monday and Tuesday’s losses, and test the neckline of the “double-bottom” pattern spotted on the daily chart in the mid-North American session. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 115.64.
Market sentiment worsened during the day. The Asian session carried on Wednesday’s Wall Street close, but conditions shifted despite ongoing Ukraine-Russia talks in Belarus since the European session. In the meantime, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said that talks with Ukraine in Belarus could yield results, while Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov stated that Putin and French President Macron held discussions in a phone call. A French official reported that Russia’s Putin told Macron that if Ukraine neutralization and disarmament can’t be reached diplomatically, he would extend Russia’s “special military operations.”
US Treasury yield falls, led by the US 10-year benchmark note, down 33 basis points sitting at 1.83%, while the greenback marches firmly, with the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of six rivals, up some 0.51%, at 97.848.
On Thursday, the US economic docket unveiled the US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on February 26, which came at 215K, lower than the 225K estimated, while US Markit Services PMI for February came at 56.5, fell short a tenth than estimations. Late in the session, the US ISM Services Index for the same period declined to 56.5, worse than estimations, while Durable Goods Orders and Factory Orders fulfilled expectations.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY is upward biased, as depicted by two factors. Firstly, the daily moving averages (DMAs) reside below the spot price, and second, a double-bottom chart pattern looms. That said, the USD/JPY first resistance level would be the neckline around 115.78. Breach of the latter would expose 116.00, followed by the YTD high at 116.35, and the double-bottoms target at 117.48.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|115.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.28
|Daily SMA50
|115.01
|Daily SMA100
|114.44
|Daily SMA200
|112.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.69
|Previous Daily Low
|114.79
|Previous Weekly High
|115.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.41
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|116.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plummets to fresh 2022 lows sub-1.1050
EUR/USD extends is slide below 1.1050, undermined by risk-aversion. Wall Street dips in the red amid Eastern Europe war, tepid US data. The US ISM Services PMI contracted to 56.5 in February.
GBP/USD losses the 1.3400 figure amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD lost its traction during the European trading hours following a recovery attempt above 1.3400 earlier in the day. Ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks and FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony, the souring market mood is helping the dollar gather strength against its rivals.
Gold: Holding on to higher ground in a risk-averse environment
XAU/USD is partially losing its bullish momentum, but sellers are nowhere to be found. Stocks plunged, reflecting little hopes for a Russian-Ukrainian war's solution. US Federal Reserve chief Powell said he is open to raising the rate by more than 25 bps.
Sentiment turns as the U.S. looks to regulate cryptos
Cryptos are facing some headwinds – whilst they have enjoyed more inflows of late as both Ukrainian and Russian inhabitants reverted to cryptocurrencies as an alternative means of payment to avoid sanctions – there are signs this loophole will soon be closed.
US February Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
NFPs in US is forecast to increase by 400,000. Gold is likely to react more significantly to a disappointing jobs report than an upbeat one. Gold's movement has no apparent connection with NFP deviation four hours after the release.