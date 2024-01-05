USD/JPY churns near 145.00 in post-NFP turbulence, set to end Friday where it started

- USD/JPY touched 146.00 in the pre-NFP market runup before slumping back.
- Yen set for another significant down week, falling a full percent against most major currencies.
- Broad-base JPY selling to dominate market themes as Yen pairs rebalance recent losses.
The USD/JPY spiked to a near-term high at the 146.00 handle early Friday in the broad-market run-up to the US Nonfarm Payrolls release, which surged above market forecasts and sent the US Dollar (USD) back down against the Japanese Yen (JPY) as markets weighed odds of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts in the face of a still-firm US labor market.
US Average Hourly Earnings for the year ended in December climbed to 4.1% compared to November’s 4.0% print, climbing over the market forecast of a slight decline to 3.9%, and the NFP showed the US added 216K net jobs to the economy in December, well above the market’s expected print of 170K. December’s NFP print came in at a three-month high, though revisions can be expected in the coming months with November’s final print getting revised down from 199K and October seeing a second set of revisions bringing the total down from 150K to 105K.
See More: US Nonfarm Payrolls rise by 216,000 in December vs. 170,000 expected
With the US labor market continuing to show more strength than investors were expecting or hoping for, odds of a sooner rather than later rate cut from the Fed are diminishing, and money markets are now pricing in a 60% chance of a March rate cut, compared to around 90% as recently as December.
Next week kicks off with a fresh reading of Japan’s Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI), and investors will be keeping a close watch on Japan inflation figures as markets continue to look for signs of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) getting pushed out of its deeply-entrenched hyper easy monetary policy hole.
Japan’s Tokyo CPI last printed at 2.6% for the year ended December, a 12-month low after headline inflation in Japan reached 4.4% in January of 2023. Despite the rapid and steady decline in inflation, the BoJ has taken a widely opposite stance of most major central banks, and is overwhelmingly concerned about inflation falling too fast, too far below the BoJ’s target of 2%, with the Japanese central bank worried about inflation lagging below their minimum target some time in 2025.
Core Tokyo CPI (headline inflation less Fresh Food prices) is forecast to slip from 2.3% to 2.1% for the year through December.
USD/JPY Technical Outlook
Friday made a mess of the USD/JPY intraday charts after the post-NFP plunge, tapping 146.00 and dipping below 144.00 before settling the day close to where it started near 144.50.
Steady Yen selling has seen the USD/JPY climb through the first week of 2024, and the pair is up a little over 3% from December’s swing low of 140.25.
The USD/JPY closed in the green for three straight trading days this week, rebounding into the top side of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as technical indicators lift from oversold conditions. The pair remains down nearly 5% from November’s peak bids near 151.90, and USD/JPY bulls will find an immediate technical ceiling at the 50-day SMA descending through 147.00.
USD/JPY Hourly Chart
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|144.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.94
|Daily SMA50
|146.75
|Daily SMA100
|147.43
|Daily SMA200
|143.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.85
|Previous Daily Low
|142.86
|Previous Weekly High
|142.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.25
|Previous Monthly High
|148.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 after weak PMI data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0950 following the disappointing ISM Services PMI data. Earlier in the day, the pair fell below 1.0900 with the immediate reaction to the stronger-than-forecast Nonfarm Payrolls growth.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2700 as USD selloff continues
GBP/USD extended the rally in the American session and advanced beyond 1.2700. After gathering strength with the initial reaction to the December jobs report, the USD came under heavy selling pressure on improving risk mood and weak ISM Services PMI reading.
Gold rallies beyond $2,060 as US yields turn south
Gold price turned north and rose to a daily high above $2,060. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 4% following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.
Litecoin price recovery of 10% crash likely as Grayscale paves way to convert LTC trust into ETF
Litecoin price crashed by a little over 10% on Wednesday following the Matrixport FUD but that did nothing to the bearishness witnessed by the asset in 2023. Over the past 12 months, LTC noted no major growth.
NFP Quick Analysis: American workers, US Dollar celebrate higher wages while stock bulls suffer Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls data for December showed a healthy increase of 216,000, marginally above the pre-pandemic average of just under 200,000. This is healthy growth. Data for the previous two months suffered a downward revision worth 71,000.