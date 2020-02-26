The USD/JPY pair is trading positively this Wednesday, not far from a daily peak of 110.57. USD/JPY is bearish as long as below 110.65, a Fibonacci resistance level, Valeria Bednarik from FXStreet reports.
Key quotes
“Despite the US government has repeatedly stated that the outbreak is under control in the country, fears of recession and a global economic slowdown hit high-yielding assets in benefit of those considered safe-haven.”
“Japan didn’t release relevant macroeconomic data this Wednesday, while the US will also have a light calendar, as it will only unveil January New Home Sales, seen up 3.5% MoM.”
“USD/JPY is trading around 110.40, consolidating losses below a critical Fibonacci level, the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run at 110.65.”
“The upside seems well-limited, as the 20 SMA has extended its slump above the current level, converging with the 50% retracement of the same advance. The 100 SMA provides short-term support around 110.20. Chances of lower lows will increase on a break below this last.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.09 amid coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, off the highs. Markets are trying to recover from a massive sell-off triggered by the coronavirus scare which is spreading around Europe and the world. Record low US yields are weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD slides below 1.2950 amid Brexit, coronavirus fears
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.2950 as coronavirus fears grips markets. The EU's mandate for post-Brexit talks confirmed demands for a level-playing field that the UK rejects.
Forex Today: Coronavirus clobbers markets, dollar on the defensive (for now), Bitcoin battered
Markets are trying to find their feet after the second consecutive day of 3%+ drops in US shares. US ten-year bond yields fell to record lows, weighing on the US dollar. Concerns are growing about the spread of the disease in the US after a warning from the CDC.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, inching back closer to $1650 level
Gold edged higher through the Asian session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1644-45 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.