USD/JPY challenges psychological hurdle of 107 as US yields rise

- USD/JPY rises as US yields and stock futures extend Friday's rally.
- While US jobs data was dismal, it was somewhat better than estimates.
- Japan is planning to lift the state of emergency in some prefectures.
USD/JPY is better bid on Monday with the US yields gaining ground and the US stock futures pointing to an extension of Friday's rally on Wall Street.
The pair is currently trading at 106.95, representing a 0.35% gain on the day, having hit a high of 107.01 a few minutes before press time. The pair found bids 106.50.
US yields rise
The yield on the two-year Treasury note is trading at 0.17% - up two basis points on the day - and the 10-year yield is seen at 0.70%, also up more than two basis points on the day.
Moreover, the two-year yield is extending Friday's recovery from the record low of 0.09% and the S&P 500 futures are up 0.4%, indicating the index is likely to elongate Friday's gain of 1.69%.
Both stocks and the yields rose on Friday even though the Nonfarm Payrolls figure showed the US economy lost a record 20.5 million jobs in April. Risk assets put in a positive performance, as the optimism generated by reports of the US-China trade talks and the decision by major nations to reopen their respective economies overshadowed the jobs report.
Looking forward, the anti-risk yen is likely to remain under pressure amid risk-on action in stocks and other related markets. Reports that Japan is planning to lift the state of emergency could add to the bearish tone around the yen.
Japan last week announced an extension of the nationwide state of emergency till the end of May, stating it would reassess the situation on May 14 and possibly lift the measures earlier for some prefectures, according to Reuters.
Technical levels
-
- R3 107.4
- R2 107.07
- R1 106.87
- PP 106.55
-
- S1 106.34
- S2 106.02
- S3 105.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges weekly highs near 0.6560
Despite simmering Australia-China trade tensions, AUD/USD stands tall and refreshes weekly tops above 0.6550, opening doors for a test of 0.6600. The spot cheers a better market mood and fresh US dollar selling.
USD/JPY fades a spike above 107.00 as USD bounce fizzles
USD/JPY fades the uptick above 107.00, as the US dollar bounce falters across the board amid a risk-on market profile, The downside, however, appears cushioned on the back of higher Treasury yields, S&P 500 futures and Asian stocks.
FX Weekly: Selective dollar selling maintains appeal, gold uptrend remains firm
With many countries in the West attempting to reopen their economies, attention has turned to whether new infection rates will remain low as mobility picks up.
WTI slips below $24.00, stays inside short-term triangle
While stepping back from the two-day-old falling trend line, WTI June Futures on NYMEX down near 3.30% on a day, during Monday’s Asian session. A short-term symmetrical triangle limits immediate moves.
Gold: Mildly positive above $1,700 as US-China tension renews
Following the recent uptick, Gold prices take the bids near $1,710, up around 0.50% on a day, during the Asian session on Monday. The fresh fears of the US-China trade war are again helping the safe-haven while the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates offer a little clear direction.