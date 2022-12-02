USD/JPY has broken below 135.00. A dip under the 134.50 mark is set to trigger another leg lower, economists at ING report.
Markets may struggle to live with sub-3.50% rates for long
“The main risk for USD/JPY is that UST 10Y yields fail to find extra support at 3.50%: a further bond rally could force a break below the 134.50 200-Day Moving Average and unlock additional downside potential for USD/JPY.”
“Still, markets may struggle to live with sub-3.50% rates for long in the current environment.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains above 1.0500 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight channel above 1.0500 on Friday as investors refrain from taking large positions while awaiting the November jobs report from the US. Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to rise by 200,000 in November.
USD/JPY slides below 134.00, focus shifts to US NFP
USD/JPY is extending the sell-off below the 134.00 level, as the Japanese Yen resumes its uptrend amid narrowing policy divergence between the Fed and the BoJ. The US Dollar remains on the back foot ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls release.
Gold price struggles to hold above $1,800
Gold price has retreated below $1,800 during the European trading hours on Friday. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady at around 3.5%, limiting XAU/USD's upside for now.
FTX exchange collapse, loss of $3.1 billion could have been avoided on one condition
FTX exchange, founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF), has consistently made headlines over the past month for its liquidity crisis and triggering a collapse in the crypto ecosystem.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Dollar selling opportunity? Low expectations to trigger temporary bounce Premium
A flashback to 2019 just before 2022 ends? The last NFP release is set to show a pre-pandemic level of job gains, around 200,000. Or maybe lower. I expect another positive surprise – triggering a temporary Dollar bounce.