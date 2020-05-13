USD/JPY bears attack 107.00 amid risk-off markets

- USD/JPY fails to extend the latest recovery moves.
- Risk-tone heavies as Fed Chair acknowledged economic pessimism, President Trump reiterated favors for negative rates.
- Fears of trade wars, virus wave 2.0 also weigh on the markets’ trading sentiment.
- Qualitative catalysts will be important to watch for direction ahead of the US session.
USD/JPY drops from 107.10 to 107.04 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia. Even so, the yen pair stays away from the previous day’s low of 106.74, which in turn portrays it’s sideways moving. While the trade/virus-led risk aversion should ideally weigh on the quote, the US dollar’s safe-haven status seems to confuse the traders.
Trump-Powell fight goes on…
While the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell ruled out instances of negative rates at least now, despite being worried about the economic outlook, US President Donald Trump recently disagreed with him.
In his latest comments, US President Trump said to like negative rates and rekindled tension between the US diplomats and monetary policy authorities. The Fed Chair earlier said, "Additional policy measures may be needed to avoid lasting damage to the economy.”
Trade/virus fears keep risk-aversion on the table…
In addition to the US-China fights over the phase one deal and virus outbreak, US President Trump’s order to rethink about the administration’s previous decision to diversify in China stocks triggered fresh tension between the global powerhouses. Additionally, a bill is on the US Senate’s table that could offer President Trump the power to sanction China if it steps back in providing information as to how the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread out of its boundaries.
Elsewhere, China is also at loggerheads with Australia after the Aussie PM pushed calls for the investigation into the dragon nation’s role in virus outbreak.
As portraying the risk-off sentiment, Wall Street kept the red on Wednesday whereas US Treasury yields declined further.
Traders may now keep eyes on the trade/virus updates for fresh impulse amid a lack of Japan/US data events in Asia. Though, the weekly US Jobless Claims, expected 2500K versus 3169K, could entertain the market during the later part of the day.
Technical analysis
Sustained trading below a 50-day EMA level of 107.70 gradually drags the quote towards the monthly low near 106.00. Though, 10-day EMA, around 107.00, offers immediate support to the pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|107.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.16
|Daily SMA50
|107.59
|Daily SMA100
|108.55
|Daily SMA200
|108.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.7
|Previous Daily Low
|107.12
|Previous Weekly High
|107.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.99
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, consolidating losses after Fed Chair Powell rejected setting negative interest rates and as fears of a broader global recession weigh on the mood.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.22 amid growing economic fears
GBP/USD is trading around the five-week lows of 1.22 amid a souring market mood and after BOE Governor Bailey opened the door to more QE. US jobless claims are eyed.
Gold: Yellow metal teases pennant breakout
Gold bulls look to penetrate the upper end of the pennant pattern. Acceptance above that level would confirm a pennant breakout. That would imply a continuation of the rally from the March 20 low of $1,455.
WTI: Price consolidation continues
WTI is again lacking a clear directional bias despite Wed's bullish US inventory report. WTI trades in a sideways manner in a narrowing price range. The US reports the first weekly decline in stockpiles since January.
Dollar rises as Fed Powell rules out negative rates
The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on the back of risk aversion and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell. While his outlook was very cautious, Powell ruled out negative interest rates.