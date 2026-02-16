TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling wobbles against US Dollar ahead of UK employment data

  • The Pound Sterling consolidates around 1.3645 against the US Dollar amid holiday in the US.
  • Investors await the UK employment and the inflation data, releasing on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
  • Fed’s Bowman is scheduled to speak during North American trading hours on Monday.
Pound Sterling wobbles against US Dollar ahead of UK employment data
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades calm near 1.3645 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Monday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as investors shift focus to the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for three months ending December.

Economists expect UK ILO Unemployment Rate to have remained steady at 5.1%, the highest level seen since January 2024. Average Earnings Excluding Bonuses, a key measure of wage growth, is expected to have risen at an annualized basis of 4.2%, slower than the prior reading of 4.5%.

Signs of slowing wage growth and weak employment demand would prompt expectations of interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE) in the near term, at times when policymakers are confident that price pressures would return to the 2% target in the second quarter this year.

For more cues on the current state of the UK inflation, investors will focus on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January, which will be released on Wednesday. The UK headline inflation is seen lower at 3% Year-on-Year (YoY) from 3.4% in December.

Also, the US Dollar (USD) trades stably amid an extended weekend in the United States (US) due to holiday on Monday. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades marginally higher to near 97.00.

In Monday’s session, investors will focus on the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman for fresh cues on the US interest rate outlook.

Economic Indicator

Average Earnings Excluding Bonus (3Mo/Yr)

The Average Earnings Excluding Bonus release is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy; it is released by the UK Office of National Statistics. It can be seen as a measure of growth in "basic pay". Generally, a positive result is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), whereas a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Tue Feb 17, 2026 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 4.2%

Previous: 4.5%

Source: Office for National Statistics

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1850 amid thin trading

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1850 amid thin trading

EUR/USD stays defensive but holds 1.1850 amid quiet markets in the European hours on Monday.  The US Dollar is struggling for direction due to thin liquidity conditions as US markets are closed in observance of Presidents' Day. 

GBP/USD flat lines as traders await key UK and US macro data

GBP/USD flat lines as traders await key UK and US macro data

GBP/USD kicks off a new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow range near 1.365 in Monday's European trading. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive traders as the market focus now shifts to this week's important releases from the UK and the US.

Gold sticks to intraday losses; lacks follow-through

Gold sticks to intraday losses; lacks follow-through

Gold remains depressed through the early European session on Monday, though it has managed to rebound from the daily trough and currently trades around the $5,000 psychological mark. Moreover, a combination of supporting factors warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders, and before positioning for deeper losses.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate within key ranges as selling pressure eases

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate within key ranges as selling pressure eases

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have been trading sideways within key ranges following the massive correction. Meanwhile, XRP recovers slightly, breaking above the key resistance zone. The top three cryptocurrencies hint at a potential short-term recovery, with momentum indicators showing fading bearish signs.

Global inflation watch: Signs of cooling services inflation

Global inflation watch: Signs of cooling services inflation

Realized inflation landed close to expectations in January, as negative base effects weighed on the annual rates. Remaining sticky inflation is largely explained by services, while tariff-driven goods inflation remains limited even in the US.

Monero Price Forecast: XMR risks a drop below $300 under mounting bearish pressure

Monero Price Forecast: XMR risks a drop below $300 under mounting bearish pressure

Monero (XMR) starts the week under pressure, recording a 4% decline at press time on Monday after a 7% drop the previous day, putting the $300 support zone in focus.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers