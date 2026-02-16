Dow Jones futures gains as risk sentiment improves on Fed rate cut bets

Dow Jones futures rise 0.36% to around 49,750 during European hours on Monday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rise 0.39% and 0.37%, respectively, trading near 6,880 and 24,900. US regular markets will be closed amid Presidents’ Day, while trading activity in Asia is expected to remain subdued as China, South Korea, and Taiwan observe Lunar New Year holidays.

US index futures advance as risk sentiment improves following softer January Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could cut rates later this year. The CME FedWatch tool indicates investors now see nearly a 90% probability of the Fed holding rates steady in March, up from 81% a week earlier. Markets are pricing in a 25-basis-point cut in June at roughly a 52% probability.

Wall Street closed last week lower, with the Dow Jones falling 1.23%, the S&P 500 declining 1.39%, and the Nasdaq 100 dropping 2.1%, weighed down by losses in financials, communication services, consumer discretionary, and technology stocks.

Traders may adopt caution due to renewed concerns over elevated AI-related capital spending and potential structural disruptions across certain industries. Among megacap tech stocks, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, and Broadcom ended the previous week in the red. Investors now look ahead to another round of corporate earnings for clearer direction on the outlook.