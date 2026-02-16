TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Dow Jones futures gains as risk sentiment improves on Fed rate cut bets

  • Dow Jones futures rise as softer January CPI boosts Fed rate-cut expectations and improves risk sentiment.
  • CME FedWatch shows 90% odds of March hold; markets price 25 basis point June cut at 52%.
  • Traders turn cautious amid renewed concerns over high AI capex and potential structural industry disruptions.
Dow Jones futures gains as risk sentiment improves on Fed rate cut bets
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

Dow Jones futures rise 0.36% to around 49,750 during European hours on Monday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rise 0.39% and 0.37%, respectively, trading near 6,880 and 24,900. US regular markets will be closed amid Presidents’ Day, while trading activity in Asia is expected to remain subdued as China, South Korea, and Taiwan observe Lunar New Year holidays.

US index futures advance as risk sentiment improves following softer January Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could cut rates later this year. The CME FedWatch tool indicates investors now see nearly a 90% probability of the Fed holding rates steady in March, up from 81% a week earlier. Markets are pricing in a 25-basis-point cut in June at roughly a 52% probability.

Wall Street closed last week lower, with the Dow Jones falling 1.23%, the S&P 500 declining 1.39%, and the Nasdaq 100 dropping 2.1%, weighed down by losses in financials, communication services, consumer discretionary, and technology stocks.

Traders may adopt caution due to renewed concerns over elevated AI-related capital spending and potential structural disruptions across certain industries. Among megacap tech stocks, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, and Broadcom ended the previous week in the red. Investors now look ahead to another round of corporate earnings for clearer direction on the outlook.

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1850 amid thin trading

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1850 amid thin trading

EUR/USD stays defensive but holds 1.1850 amid quiet markets in the European hours on Monday.  The US Dollar is struggling for direction due to thin liquidity conditions as US markets are closed in observance of Presidents' Day. 

GBP/USD flat lines as traders await key UK and US macro data

GBP/USD flat lines as traders await key UK and US macro data

GBP/USD kicks off a new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow range near 1.365 in Monday's European trading. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive traders as the market focus now shifts to this week's important releases from the UK and the US.

Gold sticks to intraday losses; lacks follow-through

Gold sticks to intraday losses; lacks follow-through

Gold remains depressed through the early European session on Monday, though it has managed to rebound from the daily trough and currently trades around the $5,000 psychological mark. Moreover, a combination of supporting factors warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders, and before positioning for deeper losses.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate within key ranges as selling pressure eases

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate within key ranges as selling pressure eases

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have been trading sideways within key ranges following the massive correction. Meanwhile, XRP recovers slightly, breaking above the key resistance zone. The top three cryptocurrencies hint at a potential short-term recovery, with momentum indicators showing fading bearish signs.

Global inflation watch: Signs of cooling services inflation

Global inflation watch: Signs of cooling services inflation

Realized inflation landed close to expectations in January, as negative base effects weighed on the annual rates. Remaining sticky inflation is largely explained by services, while tariff-driven goods inflation remains limited even in the US.

Monero Price Forecast: XMR risks a drop below $300 under mounting bearish pressure

Monero Price Forecast: XMR risks a drop below $300 under mounting bearish pressure

Monero (XMR) starts the week under pressure, recording a 4% decline at press time on Monday after a 7% drop the previous day, putting the $300 support zone in focus.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers