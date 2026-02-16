NZD: RBNZ guidance to support richer NZD – BNY

BNY's EMEA Macro Strategist Geoff Yu expects the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to hold rates at 2.25% (February 18) but acknowledges markets are increasingly pricing in tightening as inflation stays stubborn. The bank argues that confirming a shift in direction could help NZD valuations, especially as the currency is relatively underheld. RBNZ can use stronger crosses to limit tradables inflation pressures.

