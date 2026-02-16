TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

RUB: Dovish CBR and weaker flows point higher USD/RUB – Commerzbank

RUB: Dovish CBR and weaker flows point higher USD/RUB – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Commerzbank’s Tatha Ghose highlights that the Russian central bank cut rates by 50 bps and raised its 2026 inflation forecast, while still projecting significantly lower average rates by 2027. Alongside a sharply lower Oil price assumption and reduced current account surplus, the bank reiterates its expectation for USD/RUB to trend back toward 100.0 over coming quarters.

CBR easing bias and softer external backdrop

"The Russian central bank (CBR) cut its key rate by the symbolic 50bp on Friday, which was a scenario we envisaged in our preview."

"But, what was more interesting is that CBR revised up its end-2026 inflation forecast by 0.5pp because of the VAT hike, while at the same time Governor Elvira Nabiullina signalled that her confidence has increased that interest rates can continue to be lowered in upcoming meetings."

"The forecast for the average key rate was raised slightly for 2027 from 7.5-8.5% to 8.0-9.0%, but this is still substantially lower than the current level, which confirms the scope for further significant rate cuts."

"As an aside, the oil export price assumption for 2026 was cut to $45/bbl, down $10 from the October projection – this implies a sizeable reduction in the projected current account surplus from $27bn to just $10bn."

"Hence, while we have written before that monetary policy decisions no longer affect the artificial rouble exchange rates versus the dollar or euro, this will not be true in the event that trade flows broadly, and for energy in particular, were to dwindle."

"We continue to expect USD-RUB to trend back up towards 100.0 over the coming quarters."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1850 amid thin trading

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1850 amid thin trading

EUR/USD stays defensive but holds 1.1850 amid quiet markets in the European hours on Monday.  The US Dollar is struggling for direction due to thin liquidity conditions as US markets are closed in observance of Presidents' Day. 

GBP/USD flat lines as traders await key UK and US macro data

GBP/USD flat lines as traders await key UK and US macro data

GBP/USD kicks off a new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow range near 1.365 in Monday's European trading. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive traders as the market focus now shifts to this week's important releases from the UK and the US.

Gold sticks to intraday losses; lacks follow-through

Gold sticks to intraday losses; lacks follow-through

Gold remains depressed through the early European session on Monday, though it has managed to rebound from the daily trough and currently trades around the $5,000 psychological mark. Moreover, a combination of supporting factors warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders, and before positioning for deeper losses.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate within key ranges as selling pressure eases

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate within key ranges as selling pressure eases

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have been trading sideways within key ranges following the massive correction. Meanwhile, XRP recovers slightly, breaking above the key resistance zone. The top three cryptocurrencies hint at a potential short-term recovery, with momentum indicators showing fading bearish signs.

Global inflation watch: Signs of cooling services inflation

Global inflation watch: Signs of cooling services inflation

Realized inflation landed close to expectations in January, as negative base effects weighed on the annual rates. Remaining sticky inflation is largely explained by services, while tariff-driven goods inflation remains limited even in the US.

Monero Price Forecast: XMR risks a drop below $300 under mounting bearish pressure

Monero Price Forecast: XMR risks a drop below $300 under mounting bearish pressure

Monero (XMR) starts the week under pressure, recording a 4% decline at press time on Monday after a 7% drop the previous day, putting the $300 support zone in focus.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers