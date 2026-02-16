TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD consolidates in a calm start to a data-packed week

  • EUR/USD steadies around 1.1865 with markets at half-throttle.
  • Eurozone Industrial Production is expected to show a significant reversal in September.
  • Soft US CPI data seen on Friday are acting as headwinds for the USD recovery.
EUR/USD consolidates in a calm start to a data-packed week
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) remains practically flat against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, holding steady around 1.1865 at the time of writing. Trading volumes have remained subdued in Asia, with holidays in Japan and most Asian countries, and Wall Street will also be closed for President's Day.

The pair appreciated about 0.4% last week, but failed to draw any significant support on Friday, after the release of softer-than-expected US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, which allowed the Federal Reserve (Fed) to ease borrowing costs further, to boost a stalled labour market.

In the Eurozone, on Monday, Industrial Production is expected to show a significant decline in December and might provide some guidance for the pair ahead of a busy data week. The weekly economic calendar includes the release of the Fed's latest meeting minutes, business activity figures from the US and the EU, and the key US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

Technical Analysis

The 4-hour chart shows the EUR/USD hovering above the rising trendline from mid-January lows now at 1.1855, which, together with the February 11 low, at 1.1833, is providing support to the pair.

Indicators are neutral to negative. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) sits fractionally below the zero line, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands right below 50, reflecting balanced momentum.

Below the mentioned 1.1833, the next target is the early February lows at the 1.1775 area. Oyop yhre ipside, the 38.2% Fibonacci tertacement of the late January reversal is holding bulls for now at 1.1890, and closing the path towards last week's highs at 1.1925.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Economic Indicator

Industrial Production s.a. (MoM)

The Industrial Production index, released by Eurostat on a monthly basis, measures changes in the price-adjusted output of industry. It is a widely-followed indicator to gauge the strength in the Eurozone’s manufacturing sector. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Euro (EUR), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Mon Feb 16, 2026 10:00

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: -1.5%

Previous: 0.7%

Source: Eurostat

Economic Indicator

Industrial Production w.d.a. (YoY)

The Industrial Production is released by the Eurostat. It shows the volume of production of Industries such as factories and manufacturing. Up trend is regarded as inflationary which may anticipate interest rates to rise. Usually, if high industrial production growth comes out, this may generate a positive sentiment (or bullish) for the EUR, while low industrial production is seen as a negative sentiment (or bearish).

Read more.

Next release: Mon Feb 16, 2026 10:00

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 1.2%

Previous: 2.5%

Source: Eurostat

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1850 amid thin trading

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1850 amid thin trading

EUR/USD stays defensive but holds 1.1850 amid quiet markets in the European hours on Monday.  The US Dollar is struggling for direction due to thin liquidity conditions as US markets are closed in observance of Presidents' Day. 

GBP/USD flat lines as traders await key UK and US macro data

GBP/USD flat lines as traders await key UK and US macro data

GBP/USD kicks off a new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow range near 1.365 in Monday's European trading. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive traders as the market focus now shifts to this week's important releases from the UK and the US.

Gold sticks to intraday losses; lacks follow-through

Gold sticks to intraday losses; lacks follow-through

Gold remains depressed through the early European session on Monday, though it has managed to rebound from the daily trough and currently trades around the $5,000 psychological mark. Moreover, a combination of supporting factors warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders, and before positioning for deeper losses.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate within key ranges as selling pressure eases

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate within key ranges as selling pressure eases

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have been trading sideways within key ranges following the massive correction. Meanwhile, XRP recovers slightly, breaking above the key resistance zone. The top three cryptocurrencies hint at a potential short-term recovery, with momentum indicators showing fading bearish signs.

Global inflation watch: Signs of cooling services inflation

Global inflation watch: Signs of cooling services inflation

Realized inflation landed close to expectations in January, as negative base effects weighed on the annual rates. Remaining sticky inflation is largely explained by services, while tariff-driven goods inflation remains limited even in the US.

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP potential bottom could be in sight

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP potential bottom could be in sight

Ripple edges up above the intraday low of $1.35 at the time of writing on Friday amid mixed price actions across the crypto market. The remittance token failed to hold support at $1.40 the previous day, reflecting risk-off sentiment amid a decline in retail and institutional sentiment. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers