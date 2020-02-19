USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Dollar surges to levels not seen since May 2019, challenges 111.50 vs. yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • After a ten-days consolidation, Dollar/Yen sharply broke to the upside trading at levels not seen since May 2019.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 111.50 resistance.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is soaring and about to end the New York session above the 111.00 figure while closing a gap from May 2019. The quote is trading in a bull channel while above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The spot is having an above-average intraday rally as the average daily range is almost four times larger than usual. 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is trading at nine-month highs as the market is spiking above its main SMAs. After the break of the last ten days, the spot broke through several resistance levels as the better market mood and USD strength took its toll on the currency pair. As the market is about to roll into Asia, USD/JPY is challenging the 111.50 resistance level. Bulls want to extend gains about this level and reach the 111.95 and 111.41 price levels. Support is seen near the 110.69, 110.34 and 109.88 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
  
 
Resistance: 111.50, 111.95, 111.41
Support: 110.69, 110.34, 109.88
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 111.48
Today Daily Change 1.62
Today Daily Change % 1.47
Today daily open 109.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.48
Daily SMA50 109.39
Daily SMA100 108.98
Daily SMA200 108.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.95
Previous Daily Low 109.66
Previous Weekly High 110.14
Previous Weekly Low 109.56
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.98
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.27

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD muted below 1.0800 after FOMC Minutes

The EUR/USD pair extended its decline to 1.0871 early Wednesday, holding nearby after the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes, a non-event as expected. The current monetary policy to remain “appropriate.”

USD/JPY soars past 111.00 its highest since May 2019

The USD/JPY pair is the most entertained this Wednesday, with yen’s unstoppable decline sending the pair roughly 130 pips up in a day. Dismal Japanese data, solid US one and a better market mood behind the advance.

GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2900

Upbeat UK inflation fell short of keeping the Pound afloat. The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure and nearing the critical 1.2900 level amid prevalent dollar’s demand.

Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600

The XAU/USD pair rose to its highest level since January 8th at $1,611.07 and came with a touching distance of a new seven-year high. 

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

