USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Dollar pressured near six-day lows vs. Yen, challenging 110.00 figure

- USD/JPY is consolidating after the recent drop from the 2020 tops.
- The level to beat for bears is the 110.00 figure.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3388
|Today Daily Change
|0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|1.3317
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3268
|Daily SMA50
|1.3157
|Daily SMA100
|1.3178
|Daily SMA200
|1.3212
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3333
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.328
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.331
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3295
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3281
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3246
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.322
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3343
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3404
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays below 0.6600 despite US dollar-backed bounce
AUD/USD clings to 0.6580 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. That said, the pair registered a pullback from the 11-year low of 0.6541 to 0.6480 during the previous day. The reason could be traced to broad US dollar weakness.
USD/JPY: Dollar pressured near six-day lows vs. Yen, challenging 110.00 figure
USD/JPY is about to end the New York session below the 110.00 support and the 200 SMA. The quote remains vulnerable to the downside as sellers might generate a drop towards the 109.40 and 108.60 on the way down.
March Madness: 5 critical (mostly) coronavirus-linked events
Coronavirus news has been hogging the headlines and now crucial figures are coming. America's "Super Tuesday" and the Non-Farm Payrolls are also eyed. All markets are set to rock in response to these events.
Gold: Gravestone Doji on D1 questions the bulls
Gold prices take the bids near $1,645 during the initial hours of Asian trading on Friday. In doing so, the pair challenges the previous day’s bearish candlestick formation that raises hopes of a pullback until defied.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.