USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Dollar pressured near six-day lows vs. Yen, challenging 110.00 figure

USD/JPY is consolidating after the recent drop from the 2020 tops.

The level to beat for bears is the 110.00 figure.

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is trading in a bulls channel while trading above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the quote is retracing down sharply after a massive breakout last week.

USD/JPY four-hour chart

USD/JPY is about to end the New York session below the 110.00 support and the 200 SMA. The quote remains vulnerable to the downside as sellers might generate a drop towards the 109.40 and 108.60 on the way down. Resistances are seen near the 110.65 level and the 111.00 figure.

Resistance: 110.65, 111.00, 111.40 Support: 110.00, 109.40, 108.60

Additional key levels