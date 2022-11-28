USD/JPY aims to test 140.00 as risk-off profile rebounds, Fed Powell’s speech eyed

- USD/JPY is marching towards 140.00 as China’s anti-Covid lockdown-inspired fears have triggered negative sentiment.
- China’s individuals are demanding democracy against dictatorship in their protests.
- Fed Powell’s speech will provide more clarity on chatters over interest rate action in the December meeting.
- Japan’s employment and Retail Trade data will remain in focus.
The USD/JPY pair has sensed a decent buying interest after testing the 139.00 support in the early Tokyo session. The asset is aiming to extend its recovery towards the round-level resistance of 140.00 as the risk-off profile has come in action led by escalating civil risks in China.
Individuals are shouting slogans of ‘XI Jinping Go Down’ as strict Covid-19 restrictions by the Chinese authorities to contain the spread have frustrated the general public. Covid-19 cases in China recorded a massive high of around 40,000 on November 26, therefore, the administration is bound to keep the zero-Covid policy in action.
Escalated anti-Covid protests have triggered the risk of economic slowdown and further risk to already vulnerable real estate demand. Also, the demand for democracy not dictatorship from China’s individuals in a state of anger and frustration due to Covid-19 restrictions has underpinned the risk-aversion theme.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its recovery to near 106.32 and is likely to remain solid. S&500 futures have displayed some sell-off in Tokyo, portraying a risk-off impulse in action. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields are holding at 3.70% ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell.
The speech from Fed Chair will provide more clarity on chatters over the conclusion of the 75 basis points (bps) rate hike structure by the Fed. As United States inflation has shown meaningful exhaustion in its October report, Fed policymakers have vouched for a ‘less-hawkish’ stance in December monetary policy meeting by the Fed.
On the Tokyo front, investors are shifting their focus toward the employment data, which is due on Tuesday. The Unemployment Rate is expected to decline to 2.5% vs. the prior release of 2.6%. Also, the Jobs/Applicants ratio is expected to display an improvement.
Apart from that, Retail Trade data will also remain in focus. The annual economic data is seen higher at 5.0% while monthly data could show a negative growth of 0.3%.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|139.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.87
|Daily SMA50
|144.76
|Daily SMA100
|141.17
|Daily SMA200
|133.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.6
|Previous Daily Low
|138.37
|Previous Weekly High
|142.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.05
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD declines below 0.6700 amid weak Aussie Retail Sales, China’s covid protests
AUD/USD is extending its decline below 0.6700, undermined by a resurgent safe-haven demand for the US Dollar amid a risk-off theme at the start of the week. China's covid protests and weak Australian Retail Sales add to the weight on the Aussie.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0350 amid risk aversion ahead of EU inflation, Fed’s Powell
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0380, after beginning the week’s trading with a downside gap, as the risk-off mood underpins the US Dollar’s demand during Monday’s Asian session. Also likely to have weighed on the quote could be the downbeat comments from ECB Governing Council Member Gabriel Makhlouf.
Gold snaps four-day uptrend as Covid woes sour sentiment
Gold price drops for the first time in five days while printing mild losses around $1,750 during early Monday. The yellow metal bears the burden of the market’s sour sentiment, as well as the cautious mood ahead of important data and events scheduled for publishing during the week.
Binance Coin: Two things need to happen for BNB to hit $450
Binance Coin price could be running out of gas to continue its massive rally. While the last five days have been exciting times for holders, the following days will need to be closely monitored. The threat of a downswing looms for BNB.
Week Ahead: Decisive week for the Dollar as PCE inflation and NFP reports coming up
After the Thanksgiving downtime that generated some further weakness for the greenback, investors will be looking for fresh direction from the barrage of US economic data that will be dominating the agenda in the coming week.