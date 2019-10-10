USD/JPY advances to session highs above 107.50 as US-China trade talks kick off

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • 10-year United States (US) Treasury bond yield rises on Thursday.
  • Annual core inflation in the US came in at 2.4% in September.
  • US Dollar Index consolidates daily losses below the 99 mark.

The USD/JPY pair extended its daily rally in the early trading hours of the American session and rose to 107.65. As of writing, the pair was trading at 107.63, adding 0.15% on a daily basis.

Market sentiment recovers on trade optimism

Reports of China buying record volumes of pork from the United States just when high-level US-China trade negotiations started in Washington seems to be providing a boost to the market sentiment and weighing on safe-haven assets such as the JPY. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which was flat on the day an hour ago, turned north on this headline and was last up 1% on the day.

Additionally, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said that China was willing to reach an agreement on matters that both sides care about to prevent friction from further escalation of the trade dispute.

Meanwhile, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Thursday revealed that the annual core inflation in the US stayed unchanged at 2.4% in September as expected and failed to help the Greenback find demand. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.3% on the day at 98.80, keeping the pair's upside capped for the time being.

Headlines coming out of the US-China trade talks are likely to drive the pair's action in the second half of the day.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.58
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 107.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.66
Daily SMA50 106.9
Daily SMA100 107.62
Daily SMA200 109.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.63
Previous Daily Low 106.93
Previous Weekly High 108.48
Previous Weekly Low 106.48
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.46

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.10 after US inflation, amid trade concerns

EUR/USD holds above 1.10 after US inflation, amid trade concerns

EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.10 as US-Sino news provide contradictory headlines ahead of high-level talks. US Core CPI met expectations with 2.4% YoY. The ECB minutes showed opposition to QE.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps to fresh daily highs on Varadkar-Johnson talks

GBP/USD jumps to fresh daily highs on Varadkar-Johnson talks

The UK Prime Minister and his Irish counterpart seem to have found common ground for a possible deal. Sterling pops with the headline that triggers fresh Brexit hopes.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY advances to session highs above 107.50 as US-China trade talks kick off

USD/JPY advances to session highs above 107.50 as US-China trade talks kick off

10-year United States (US) Treasury bond yield rises on Thursday. Annual core inflation in the US came in at 2.4% in September. US Dollar Index consolidates daily losses below the 99 mark.

USD/JPY News

Gold: The metal breaks below the 1,500 handle after US CPI, eyes on trade

Gold: The metal breaks below the 1,500 handle after US CPI, eyes on trade

The yellow metal is trading below the 100 and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) while challenging the 1,500 mark. A break below $1,500 a troy once can expose the 1,490 swing low. 

Gold News

Altcoin season? Some Altcoins will never see the Moon

Altcoin season? Some Altcoins will never see the Moon

The Swiss financial industry is at the forefront of the Blockchain revolution. The top 10 altcoins by capitalization are on the hunt for King Bitcoin. Bitwise announces that it will continue pursuing its ETF project despite the SEC’s rejection.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures