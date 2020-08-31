USD/JPY advances above 106.00 despite broad USD weakness

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY continues to erase last week's losses on Monday.
  • US Dollar Index slumps to lowest level since April 2018.
  • JPY struggles to find demand amid risk flows.

The USD/JPY pair extended its daily advance during the early trading hours of the American session and touched a fresh daily high of 106.10. As of writing, the pair, which lost more than 100 pips on Friday after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his resignation, was trading near 106.00, gaining 0.6% on a daily basis.

The risk-on market environment on Monday seems to be making it difficult for the safe-haven JPY to find demand. Heightened optimism for an effective coronavirus treatment following the US Food and Drug Administration's decision to fast-track vaccine approval if benefits outweigh the risks allows the market mood to remain upbeat at the start of the week.

Although the S&P 500 trades flat on the day a little above 3,500, the Nasdaq Composite hit a new all-time high above 12,000 on Monday.

USD selloff continues

On the other hand, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback seems to be capping the pair's upside for the time being. After losing nearly 1% last week, the US Dollar Index (DXY) slumped to its lowest level in more than two years at 91.99 on Monday. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the USD remains under pressure following the Fed's shift in policy strategy.

Commenting on the Fed's decision to target average inflation, "we believe in many circumstances it would be appropriate to aim for a modest overshoot to show inflation can operate on both sides of the goal," Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman Richard Clarida explained earlier in the day.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.05
Today Daily Change 0.68
Today Daily Change % 0.65
Today daily open 105.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.05
Daily SMA50 106.52
Daily SMA100 106.99
Daily SMA200 107.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.95
Previous Daily Low 105.2
Previous Weekly High 106.95
Previous Weekly Low 105.2
Previous Monthly High 108.16
Previous Monthly Low 104.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 102.99
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

