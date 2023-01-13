- USD/JPY drifts lower for the second straight day and drops to a fresh multi-month low.
- Bets for smaller Fed rate hikes continue to weigh on the USD and exert some pressure.
- Speculations for another BoJ policy tweak boost the JPY and contribute to the decline.
The USD/JPY pair breaks down from its intraday consolidative range and drops to the lowest level since late May during the early part of the European session. The pair currently trades just above the 128.00 mark and seems vulnerable to extending its depreciating move.
The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on its modest recovery and languishes near a seven-month low, which, in turn, drags the USD/JPY pair lower for the second straight day. The US consumer inflation figures released on Thursday reinforced expectations that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance. Adding to this, several FOMC members backed the case for a smaller 25 bps lift-off in February and continue to weigh on the greenback.
The Japanese Yen, on the other hand, draws support from speculations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could unwind its ultra-loose monetary policy in 2023. Furthermore, reports on Thursday indicated that BoJ will review the side effects of its ultra-loose policy and may take measures to correct distortions in the yield curve. This, in turn, pushes the 10-year Japanese government bond to the highest since mid-2015 and provides an additional lift to the JPY.
The selloff around Japanese government bonds forces the BoJ to announce two rounds of emergency buying. This, along with extremely oversold conditions on intraday charts, could help limit any further losses for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for a fresh impetus later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.27
|Today Daily Change
|-0.93
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72
|Today daily open
|129.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.69
|Daily SMA50
|136.67
|Daily SMA100
|140.72
|Daily SMA200
|136.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.56
|Previous Daily Low
|128.87
|Previous Weekly High
|134.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.51
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|124.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
