TRENDING:
S&P Global PMI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/INR trades firmly as Fed dovish bets recede, US NFP awaited

  • The Indian Rupee opens lower to near 88.85 against the US Dollar ahead of the US NFP data for September.
  • Many FOMC members opposed another rate cut in December.
  • The RBI is expected to cut the Repo Rate further this year.
USD/INR trades firmly as Fed dovish bets recede, US NFP awaited
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The Indian Rupee (INR) opens on a negative note against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday. The USD/INR pair jumps to near 88.85 as the US Dollar (USD) outperforms its peers, following the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the October policy meeting on Wednesday. In the policy meeting, the Fed decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4.00%.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, revisits an over five-month high of around 100.40.

The FOMC minutes showed that few policymakers would have been satisfied even if interest rates were held steady, as the outright rate cut for the second time in a row could stall progress in inflation returning to the central bank’s 2% target.

Over the December policy meeting, officials were divided about reducing interest rates again, citing that further monetary expansion could boost inflation expectations and dampen households’ trust in the central bank’s commitment to bring inflation lower to the 2% target in a timely manner.

Remarks from many Fed officials pointing to a pause in the monetary expansion cycle have resulted in a further reduction in bets supporting an interest rate cut in December. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December meeting has diminished to 32.8% from 50.1% seen a day before the FOMC minutes release.

The table below shows the percentage change of Indian Rupee (INR) against listed major currencies today. Indian Rupee was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDINRCHF
USD0.06%-0.06%0.38%-0.01%-0.20%0.24%0.06%
EUR-0.06%-0.13%0.31%-0.07%-0.26%0.16%-0.00%
GBP0.06%0.13%0.41%0.06%-0.13%0.30%0.12%
JPY-0.38%-0.31%-0.41%-0.38%-0.56%-0.12%-0.32%
CAD0.00%0.07%-0.06%0.38%-0.18%0.24%0.07%
AUD0.20%0.26%0.13%0.56%0.18%0.43%0.25%
INR-0.24%-0.16%-0.30%0.12%-0.24%-0.43%-0.16%
CHF-0.06%0.00%-0.12%0.32%-0.07%-0.25%0.16%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Indian Rupee from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent INR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: Indian Rupee weakens on RBI dovish expectations

  • A strong opening by the USD/INR pair on Thursday is also driven by weakness in the Indian Rupee. The Indian currency has come under pressure as investors turn anxious over the delay in the announcement of a trade deal between the United States (US) and India.
  • Top negotiators from both nations have said that they are close to reaching a deal; however, an absence of a concrete announcement has kept investors on edge.
  • Meanwhile, growing acceptance among financial market participants that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will cut interest rates in its December policy meeting is also keeping the Indian Rupee under pressure.
  • RBI dovish bets have accelerated due to cooling inflationary pressures.  In October, the retail inflation decelerated at a faster-than-expected pace to 0.25% on an annualized basis, driven by soft food prices and tax cuts in consumer goods announced in the third quarter of the year. This was the second straight month when the inflation data came below the RBI’s tolerance range of 2%-6%.
  • Going forward, investors will focus on India’s flash HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November, which will be released on Friday.
  • In Thursday’s session, the major trigger for the USD/INR pair will be the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for September, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. Investors will pay close attention to the official employment data as it will influence market expectations for the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.
  • Economists expect US employers to have created 50K fresh jobs, higher than 22K in August. The Unemployment Rate is seen unchanged at 4.3%. Average Hourly Earnings, a key measure of wage growth, is expected to have grown steadily by 0.3% and 3.7% on a monthly as well as annual basis.

Technical Analysis: USD/INR bounces back from 20-day EMA

The USD/INR pair jumps to near 88.80 on Thursday. The pair snaps a four-day losing streak after attracting bids below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 88.70.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounds towards 60.00. A decisive break by the RSI above that level would trigger a bullish momentum.

Looking down, the August 21 low of 87.07 will act as key support for the pair. On the upside, the all-time high of 89.12 will be a key barrier.

Economic Indicator

FOMC Minutes

FOMC stands for The Federal Open Market Committee that organizes 8 meetings in a year and reviews economic and financial conditions, determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth. FOMC Minutes are released by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and are a clear guide to the future US interest rate policy.

Read more.

Last release: Wed Nov 19, 2025 19:00

Frequency: Irregular

Actual: -

Consensus: -

Previous: -

Source: Federal Reserve

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is usually published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. Investors look for clues regarding the policy outlook in this publication alongside the vote split. A bullish tone is likely to provide a boost to the greenback while a dovish stance is seen as USD-negative. It needs to be noted that the market reaction to FOMC Minutes could be delayed as news outlets don’t have access to the publication before the release, unlike the FOMC’s Policy Statement.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD trades in a tight channel below 1.1550 in Friday's European session, following a flattish Thursday. The mixed PMI readings from Germany and the Eurozone limit the Euro's upside as investors await November PMI data for the US.

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum and trades below 1.3100 in the European session on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales and mixed PMI figures from the UK make it difficult for the pair to gain traction. November PMI reports from the US will grab investors' attention ahead of the weekend.

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold extends its steady intraday descent heading into the European session on Friday and hits a fresh daily trough, around the $4,030-$4,029 region in the last hour. Traders further scaled back their expectations for another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December following the delayed release of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Thursday. 

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

S&P Global will release on Friday the November flash Purchasing Managers' Indices for most major economies, including the United States. These surveys of top private sector executives provide an early indication of the business sector’s economic health. Market participants anticipate that the Global Services PMI will print at 54.8, matching the October reading.

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

Nvidia’s monstrous print was supposed to be the stabilizing pole that carried markets cleanly toward year-end. Instead, it became the moment everyone realized just how far off the ground they really were amid capex saturation, supply digestion, and balance-sheet strain, precisely what you should be looking at when spending runs ahead of monetization.

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Starknet (STRK), Telcoin (TEL) and MYX Finance (MYX) continued to face selling pressure on Friday as Bitcoin slipped below $86,000, dragging smaller cryptocurrencies down. According to the CoinGecko data, STRK, TEL, and MYX have corrected by more than 18% over the last 24 hours.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers