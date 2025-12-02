TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/INR extends upside as FIIs keep paring stake in Indian stock market

  • The Indian Rupee falls further to near 90.00 against the US Dollar amid strong demand for the Greenback by Indian importers.
  • FIIs turned out to be net sellers on the first trading day of December.
  • Weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI strengthens the case for another Fed interest rate cut this year.
USD/INR extends upside as FIIs keep paring stake in Indian stock market
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The Indian Rupee (INR) extends its downside move against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday. The USD/INR pair rises to near 90.00 as the Indian Rupee continues to underperform its peers amid strong US Dollar demand by importers and the consistent outflow of foreign funds from the Indian stock market.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) are consistently paring their stake in the Indian stock market amid uncertainty surrounding the trade deal between India and the United States (US). In the last five months, starting July, FIIs have dumped their stake worth Rs. 1,49,718.16 crore. Additionally, overseas investors turned out to be net sellers on the first trading day of December, dumping shares worth Rs. 1,171.31 crores.

The Indian Rupee has failed to attract bids even as domestic Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data has come in stronger-than-projected. India’s Ministry of Statistics reported on Friday that the economy expanded at a robust pace of 8.2% on an annualized basis, faster than expectations of 7.3% and the prior reading of 7.8%. This was the fastest growth seen in over six quarters.

Going forward, the major trigger for the Indian Rupee will be the monetary policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. Market experts are mixed over whether the RBI will cut interest rates in the last policy meeting of the year amid strong GDP growth and inflation remaining well below the central bank’s tolerance range of 2%-6%.

The table below shows the percentage change of Indian Rupee (INR) against listed major currencies today. Indian Rupee was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDINRCHF
USD0.03%0.03%0.22%0.00%-0.14%0.30%0.00%
EUR-0.03%0.00%0.20%-0.03%-0.17%0.26%-0.03%
GBP-0.03%-0.00%0.19%-0.03%-0.19%0.26%-0.02%
JPY-0.22%-0.20%-0.19%-0.19%-0.35%0.07%-0.21%
CAD-0.00%0.03%0.03%0.19%-0.14%0.28%0.00%
AUD0.14%0.17%0.19%0.35%0.14%0.42%0.14%
INR-0.30%-0.26%-0.26%-0.07%-0.28%-0.42%-0.28%
CHF-0.00%0.03%0.02%0.21%-0.00%-0.14%0.28%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Indian Rupee from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent INR (base)/USD (quote).

US Dollar bounces back despite weak ISM Manufacturing PMI data

  • The Indian Rupee struggles to gain ground against the US Dollar, even as the latter struggles to extend Monday’s recovery move. On Monday, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, attracted significant bids after revisiting the monthly low near 99.00. During the press time, the USD Index trades almost flat around 99.40.
  • The US Dollar rebounded even as the US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November came in weaker than projected. The Manufacturing PMI dropped to 48.2, while it was expected to come in marginally lower at 48.6 from 48.7 in October. The sub-components of the Manufacturing PMI, such as Employment and New Orders Index, also came significantly lower, which prompted fears of an overall weak demand environment.
  • Analysts at ANZ stated that weakness in gauges of employment and new orders in the manufacturing sector supports the case of further monetary policy expansion by the Federal Reserve (Fed) going forward. "It all suggests that demand in the economy has decelerated, adding that the Fed needs to cut interest rates, and not just in December, but follow through with further cuts next year," ANZ said.
  • According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is an 87.2% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December policy meeting.
  • For more cues on the Fed’s monetary policy outlook, investors will focus on the US ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data for November, which will be released on Wednesday. The ADP Employment Change data is expected to show that private employers added 10K fresh workers, significantly lower than 42K in October. The ISM Services PMI is seen lower at 52.1 from 52.4 in October.

Technical Analysis: USD/INR remains above 20-day EMA

In the daily chart, USD/INR trades at 89.99 in the opening session on Tuesday. The pair holds well above the rising 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 89.1655, and the steeper slope confirms a strengthening short-term uptrend. Dips would find initial support at that average.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 70.43 is overbought. Therefore, the odds are high that the upside could pause if momentum cools.

The rising trend line from 85.3040 underpins the bullish bias, with support flagged near 88.6815. Holding above that line and the 20-day EMA keeps the upside intact. A daily close beneath the 20-day EMA could expose the pair toward the rising trend line around 89.00.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Economic Indicator

RBI Interest Rate Decision (Repo Rate)

The RBI Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of India. If the bank is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates, it is seen as positive, or bullish, for the INR, while a dovish outlook for the economy (or a rate cut) is seen as negative, or bearish, for the currency.

Read more.

Next release: Fri Dec 05, 2025 04:30

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: 5.25%

Previous: 5.5%

Source: Reserve Bank of India

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD strengthens above 1.1600 ahead of Eurozone HICP data

EUR/USD strengthens above 1.1600 ahead of Eurozone HICP data

The EUR/USD pair extends its upside to near 1.1615 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar weakens against the Euro as weaker-than-expected US Manufacturing PMI data heaps pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates later this month.  

GBP/USD remains capped by 50-day SMA

GBP/USD remains capped by 50-day SMA

GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 in the early European trading hours on Tuesday, consolidating the previous sharp retracement from five-week highs of 1.3276. Growing expectations that the Bank of England will lower the benchmark interest rate at the December 18 monetary policy meeting keep the bearish pressures intact on the Pound Sterling amid the latest upswing in the US Dollar across the board.

Gold bounces off sub-$4,200 levels; remains close to six-week top amid Fed rate cut bets

Gold bounces off sub-$4,200 levels; remains close to six-week top amid Fed rate cut bets

Gold reverses an Asian session dip to sub-$4,200 levels and trades with modest losses just below the highest level since October 20, touched the previous day. The growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs again fails to assist the US Dollar to capitalize on the overnight modest bounce from a two-week low. 

Top Crypto Losers: AB, Zcash, and Monero extend losses as crypto market faces sell-off

Top Crypto Losers: AB, Zcash, and Monero extend losses as crypto market faces sell-off

AB and privacy coins, including Zcash and Monero, are among the leading losers over the last 24 hours amid a broader sell-off in the cryptocurrency market.

The Chinese market’s evolution: From revenue engine to innovation laboratory

The Chinese market’s evolution: From revenue engine to innovation laboratory

For decades, Western corporations viewed China as an irresistible promise—a massive, rapidly growing consumer base that served as a straightforward revenue engine and the cornerstone of global expansion strategies for brands from Starbucks to Tesla.

Pi Network rebounds after four-day decline, mixed technicals signal caution

Pi Network rebounds after four-day decline, mixed technicals signal caution

Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by 2% at press time on Tuesday, after a steady decline over four consecutive days, marking a downcycle within a larger consolidation range.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers