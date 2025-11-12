The Indian Rupee (INR) is exposed to more downside against its major peers as India's retail Consumer Price Index (CPI) growth has cooled further. During late trading hours in India, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation reported that inflationary pressures decelerated to 0.25% on an annualized basis in October.

Inflation in the Indian economy was expected to cool down due to a sustained fall in food prices. However, the pace of decline came in higher than projected. Economists expected India’s retail inflation to have grown 0.48% on an annualized basis, slower than the 1.54% growth seen in September.

Signs of price pressures cooling would boost expectations of further monetary policy easing by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this year. So far this year, the RBI has already reduced its Repo Rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 5.5%.

At the time of writing, the USD/INR pair trades 0.2% higher to near 88.80.

Meanwhile, the continuous outflow of foreign funds from the Indian stock market due to an absence of a United States (US)-India trade deal announcement has already been keeping the Indian Rupee on its back foot. On Tuesday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned out to be net sellers again and sold shares worth Rs. 803.22 crore.

The table below shows the percentage change of Indian Rupee (INR) against listed major currencies today. Indian Rupee was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD INR CHF USD 0.04% 0.22% 0.34% 0.00% -0.04% 0.18% 0.04% EUR -0.04% 0.18% 0.30% -0.04% -0.08% 0.13% 0.00% GBP -0.22% -0.18% 0.14% -0.21% -0.25% -0.03% -0.17% JPY -0.34% -0.30% -0.14% -0.34% -0.39% -0.17% -0.31% CAD -0.00% 0.04% 0.21% 0.34% -0.04% 0.18% 0.04% AUD 0.04% 0.08% 0.25% 0.39% 0.04% 0.23% 0.09% INR -0.18% -0.13% 0.03% 0.17% -0.18% -0.23% -0.14% CHF -0.04% -0.00% 0.17% 0.31% -0.04% -0.09% 0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Indian Rupee from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent INR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: Fed dovish bets increase after weak US job data

The Indian Rupee trades lower against the US Dollar, even as the latter trades cautiously due to intensifying market expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the December policy meeting.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December meeting has increased to 68% from 62.4% seen on Monday.

At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades marginally higher to near 99.55. On Tuesday, the USD Index fell sharply after the release of the soft ADP Employment Change four-week average data, which prompted Fed dovish expectations.

Private payroll processor ADP reported that employers laid off 11.25K workers each week through late October, demonstrating a weak job trend. "The labor market struggled to produce jobs consistently during the second half of the month," said Nela Richardson, ADP’s chief economist.

The impact of the job data has been significant on the Fed’s interest rate projections lately as officials have warned of downside labor market risks.

Going forward, investors will focus on a slew of US economic releases, which were halted due to the government shutdown. On Tuesday, the US Senate advanced the federal funding bill to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, which is expected to be passed on Wednesday.

Technical Analysis: USD/INR aims to revisit all-time high above 89.00

USD/INR rises to near 88.80 at open on Wednesday. The near-term trend of the pair remains bullish as it stays above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 88.65.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) strives to return above 60.00. A fresh bullish momentum would emerge if the RSI (14) manages to do so.

Looking down, the August 21 low of 87.07 will act as key support for the pair. On the upside, the all-time high of 89.12 will be a key barrier.