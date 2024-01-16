USD/INR recovers some lost ground on the stronger US Dollar, geopolitical risks

- Indian Rupee attracts some sellers amid the rising tension in the Red Sea and firmer US Dollar.
- India's wholesale inflation rose to a nine-month high of 0.73% in December.
- The ongoing tension in the Red Sea will lead to an oil price hike in India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer.
Indian Rupee (INR) loses traction on Tuesday on the stronger US Dollar (USD). India's wholesale inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is outside the deflationary zone for the second month in a row and reached the highest in the past nine months, primarily due to a rise in food prices.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) president Borge Brende said on Monday that Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea would have a negative impact on the global supply chain and would lead to a $10–20 increase in oil prices. This, in turn, could have negative effects on oil-importing countries, including India. Furthermore, the escalating tension in the Red Sea boosts safe-haven assets like the Greenback and acts as a tailwind for the USD/INR pair.
Market players will keep an eye on the development surrounding the Middle East geopolitical tension. Later on Tuesday, the US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index will be due. The US Retail Sales on Wednesday will be in the spotlight, which is projected to show an increase of 0.4% in December.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee remains sensitive to the rising tensions in the Red Sea
- India’s December WPI inflation arrived at 0.73% YoY versus 0.26% prior, worse than the market expectation of 0.90%.
- India’s Wholesale Price Food Index came in at 5.39% YoY in December.
- India’s WPI Manufacturing for December Inflation fell 0.71% YoY from the previous reading of a 0.64% decline.
- India's December goods imports totaled $58.25 billion, while its exports arrived at $38.45 billion. The country's trade deficit decreased to $19.8 billion in December 2023 from $23.14 billion in the same month the previous year.
- The World Economic Forum (WEF) president Borge Brende expressed optimism about the Indian economy and said it was predicted to grow at 8% this year.
- The Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) Raphael Bostic said that rates need to stay on hold until at least summer to prevent prices from rising again.
- Bostic further stated that inflation must surely get back to the 2% target and a bad outcome could occur if policymakers start easing too fast.
Technical Analysis: Indian Rupee keeps the negative outlook in the shorter term
Indian Rupee trades weaker on the day. The USD/INR pair has remained stuck within the familiar trading band between 82.80 and 83.40 since September 2023. According to the daily chart, the further downside of USD/INR looks favorable as the pair holds below the key 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The downward momentum is backed by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) which is below the 50.0 midpoint, suggesting the sellers look to retain control in the near term.
The support-turned-resistance at 83.00 psychological mark acts as an immediate resistance level for USD/INR. The additional upside filter to watch is the upper boundary of the trading range at 83.40 and a round figure at 84.00. On the flip side, the confluence of the lower limit of the trading range and a low of September 12 at 82.80 acts as a critical contention level. A decisive break below 82.80 will pave the way to a low of August 11 at 82.60, en route to a low of August 24 at 82.40.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.25%
|0.42%
|0.48%
|1.13%
|0.70%
|1.08%
|0.53%
|EUR
|-0.25%
|0.17%
|0.23%
|0.89%
|0.45%
|0.84%
|0.28%
|GBP
|-0.43%
|-0.17%
|0.05%
|0.71%
|0.28%
|0.67%
|0.11%
|CAD
|-0.46%
|-0.21%
|-0.03%
|0.67%
|0.24%
|0.63%
|0.07%
|AUD
|-1.15%
|-0.88%
|-0.70%
|-0.66%
|-0.43%
|-0.04%
|-0.61%
|JPY
|-0.71%
|-0.46%
|-0.41%
|-0.21%
|0.43%
|0.39%
|-0.17%
|NZD
|-1.10%
|-0.85%
|-0.68%
|-0.65%
|0.03%
|-0.40%
|-0.56%
|CHF
|-0.53%
|-0.28%
|-0.11%
|-0.05%
|0.61%
|0.17%
|0.56%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Indian economy FAQs
How does the Indian economy impact the Indian Rupee?
The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR.
What is the impact of Oil prices on the Rupee?
India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee.
How does inflation in India impact the Rupee?
Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee.
How does seasonal US Dollar demand from importers and banks impact the Rupee?
India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.
