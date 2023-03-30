USD/INR Price News: Oscillates above 82.20 as US PCE Price Index hogs limelight

- USD/INR is consolidating in a narrow range above 82.20, upside seems favored amid a recovery in US Dollar.
- The odds of hawkish Fed bets have improved as Fed Powell has anticipated one more rate hike this year.
- Fed Barr assured investors that the failure of a couple of lenders is unable to lead to a widespread contagion.
The USD/INR pair is displaying a sideways performance in a narrow range above 82.20 in the Asian session. The asset registered a positive opening as investors discounted overnight recovery in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index rebounded firmly after sensing decent buying interest near 102.40. The US Dollar Index is looking to extend its recovery above 102.78 as odds for one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have strengthened.
The market sentiment looks cautiously optimistic as S&P500 futures have eased nominal gains in the Asian session after a stellar buying on Wednesday. The demand for US government bonds is easing further amid anticipation of one more interest rate hike by Fed chair Jerome Powell and ebbing banking turmoil fears.
The USD Index is regaining traction as bets for steady monetary policy by the Fed have trimmed. As per the CME Fedwatch tool, chances for an unchanged policy stance by the Fed have been trimmed to 54%.
Investors are now anticipating that the US banking crisis won’t have more collateral damage, however, the credit conditions will remain extremely tight. The commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr to Senate Banking Committee that the United States banking system is ‘sound and resilient’ brought a sense of relief for the market participants. He assured investors that the failure of a couple of lenders is unable to lead to a widespread contagion.
On the Indian rupee front, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed 18 countries to pay off international payments through Indian Rupee. The global economic slowdown has delivered an opportunity to trim dependence on US Dollar.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|82.2558
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.2772
|Daily SMA50
|82.2721
|Daily SMA100
|82.1437
|Daily SMA200
|81.2788
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.3815
|Previous Daily Low
|82.1644
|Previous Weekly High
|82.8926
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.0371
|Previous Monthly High
|83.082
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.5032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.2985
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.2473
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.153
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.0501
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.9358
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.3701
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.4844
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.5873
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
