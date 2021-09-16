USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee remains under pressure below 20-DMA

USD/INR edges lower on Thursday in the pre-European session.

More downside movement for pair, if prices slips below 73.40.

Momentum oscillator holds into the oversold zone warns of any aggressive bets.

USD/INR extends the previous session’s losses in the early European trading hours on Thursday. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band of less than 10-pips.

At the time of writing, USD/INR is trading at 73.46, up 0.01% for the day.

USD/INR daily chart

On the daily chart, USD/INR swiftly recovered from the lows made at the beginning of the September series at 72.89. The descending trendline from the high of 74.47 made on August 20 acts as a strong resistance barrier for USD/INR.

Furthermore, the downside is confirmed after price slipped below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 73.55.

The formations of Doji Candlesticks suggests indecisiveness among traders.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds onto the oversold zone. Any downtick in the MACD could initiate a fresh round of selling for the pair with the first downside target at the 73.35 horizontal support level.

Next, USD/INR bears would likely march toward the 73.00 horizontal support level followed by a September 1 low of 72.89.

Alternatively, on the successful break of the bearish sloping line, the bulls would be active to capture the previous day’s high of 73.72 followed by the 73.80 horizontal resistance level.

The market participants would then make an attempt to test the high of August 27 at 74.19.

USD/INR additional levels

USD/INR Overview Today last price 73.4635 Today Daily Change -0.0043 Today Daily Change % -0.01 Today daily open 73.4678 Trends Daily SMA20 73.6064 Daily SMA50 74.0923 Daily SMA100 73.8256 Daily SMA200 73.5835 Levels Previous Daily High 73.7245 Previous Daily Low 73.4262 Previous Weekly High 73.8866 Previous Weekly Low 72.9946 Previous Monthly High 74.5575 Previous Monthly Low 72.911 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.5402 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.6106 Daily Pivot Point S1 73.3546 Daily Pivot Point S2 73.2413 Daily Pivot Point S3 73.0563 Daily Pivot Point R1 73.6528 Daily Pivot Point R2 73.8378 Daily Pivot Point R3 73.9511



