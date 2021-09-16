USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee remains under pressure below 20-DMA

- USD/INR edges lower on Thursday in the pre-European session.
- More downside movement for pair, if prices slips below 73.40.
- Momentum oscillator holds into the oversold zone warns of any aggressive bets.
USD/INR extends the previous session’s losses in the early European trading hours on Thursday. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band of less than 10-pips.
At the time of writing, USD/INR is trading at 73.46, up 0.01% for the day.
USD/INR daily chart
On the daily chart, USD/INR swiftly recovered from the lows made at the beginning of the September series at 72.89. The descending trendline from the high of 74.47 made on August 20 acts as a strong resistance barrier for USD/INR.
Furthermore, the downside is confirmed after price slipped below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 73.55.
The formations of Doji Candlesticks suggests indecisiveness among traders.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds onto the oversold zone. Any downtick in the MACD could initiate a fresh round of selling for the pair with the first downside target at the 73.35 horizontal support level.
Next, USD/INR bears would likely march toward the 73.00 horizontal support level followed by a September 1 low of 72.89.
Alternatively, on the successful break of the bearish sloping line, the bulls would be active to capture the previous day’s high of 73.72 followed by the 73.80 horizontal resistance level.
The market participants would then make an attempt to test the high of August 27 at 74.19.
USD/INR additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.4635
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|73.4678
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.6064
|Daily SMA50
|74.0923
|Daily SMA100
|73.8256
|Daily SMA200
|73.5835
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.7245
|Previous Daily Low
|73.4262
|Previous Weekly High
|73.8866
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.9946
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5575
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.911
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.5402
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.6106
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.3546
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.2413
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.0563
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.6528
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.8378
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.9511
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops back towards 1.1800, ECB’s Lagarde, US Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD reverses recent gains, offered around intraday low near 1.1810 ahead of Thursday’s European session. Sour sentiment backs USD rebound despite pre-Fed dilemma, mixed comments from ECB policymakers. Bulls need Lagarde to join ECB hawks, softer US Retail Sales for August.
GBP/USD pares daily gains near 1.3850 ahead of US Retail Sales data
GBP/USD treads water on Thursday in the early European trading hours. The pair pushed above the 1.3850 mark in the overnight session on higher-than-expected inflation data.
Gold: Break below $1,780 will shift the bias back in favour of the bears
Gold witnessed fresh selling on Wednesday and reversed the previous day's positive move to one-week tops, triggered by the softer US CPI report. A weaker dollar failed to impress bulls or lend any support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Uniswap bulls contemplate 20% gains
Uniswap price tried to undo the September 7 crash in the last 48 hours but is currently experiencing a slowdown. As the buyers recuperate, UNI is likely to go on another explosive uptrend. A 20% upswing to $31.39 is likely after a minor retracement.
US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?
The US Census Bureau will publish the Retail Sales report for August on Thursday, September 16, at 1230 GMT. Following July's contraction of 1.1%, investors expect sales to decline by 0.8% in August.