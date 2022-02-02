USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee recaptures 100-DMA amid Feb RBI rate hike bets

- USD/INR reverses a part of the previous rebound amid DXY weakness.
- Indian rupee gains on hopes of a February rate hike by the RBI.
- USD/INR breaches 100-DMA but bullish RSI could keep downside capped.
USD/INR has returned to the red zone after kicking off February on a positive note, as sellers continue to lurk just below the $75 mark.
The pullback in the spot could be associated with the ongoing corrective decline in the US dollar across its main peers, as the Fed angst subsides ahead of the key employment data.
Moreover, markets expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to start the tightening cycle from this month, offering some support to the Indian rupee bulls.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley expect RBI to start normalization with reverse repo hike in February, followed by repo rate hikes from April.
This comes as they see “India’s budget math largely reasonable with potential upside for tax revenue estimates.“
On the contrary, Oxford Economics noted that India’s uneven recovery requires more targeted support in short term.
Markets now look forward to the US ADP jobs data and the oil-price action for fresh trading impetus on the pair.
USD/INR: Technical outlook
At the time of writing, the spot is pressuring lows near 74.70, posting moderate losses on the day.
In doing so, the spot has breached the 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 74.71, which was the previous resistance.
If the downtick gathers steam, then USD/INR could see a fresh drop towards the mildly bullish 21-DMA at 74.46.
Further south, the horizontal 200-DMA support at 74.27 will challenge the bullish commitments.
USD/INR: Daily chart
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), however, is sitting just above the midline, suggesting that the downside could be limited.
Should the buyers regain control Tuesday’s high of 74.86 will be retested, allowing for the further upside towards the 75 level. The ascending 50-DMA hangs around that price zone.
Recapturing the latter is critical to initiating a meaningful recovery towards the January highs of 75.34.
USD/INR: Additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.693
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0582
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|74.7512
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.4512
|Daily SMA50
|74.914
|Daily SMA100
|74.7017
|Daily SMA200
|74.268
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.867
|Previous Daily Low
|74.4276
|Previous Weekly High
|75.3425
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.3313
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3425
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.7283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.6991
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.5954
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.4968
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.2424
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.0573
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.9362
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.1214
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.3757
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases weekly top below 1.1300, Eurozone inflation, US ADP Employment eyed
EUR/USD struggles during the fourth day of rebound from 20-month low. Markets struggle for clear direction ahead of ECB, US NFP amid mixed Fedspeak, risk catalyst. Eurozone CPI, US ADP Employment Change bear downbeat forecasts for January but bulls eye positive surprises.
GBP/USD pokes short-term resistance line above 1.3500
GBP/USD grinds higher around weekly top following three-day uptrend. A three-week-old resistance line tests buyers ahead of 100-SMA. Bullish MACD, sustained break of 50-SMA favor buyers. Sellers need validation from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement to take fresh entries.
Gold refreshes intraday low around $1,800 on mixed clues
Gold takes offers to refresh intraday low around $1,799, down 0.10% on a day. In doing so, the bright metal snaps a two-day rebound amid a sluggish Asian session on Wednesday. Market sentiment dwindles as traders await the early signal to Friday’s NFP.
Bitcoin options traders appear bearish and lack confidence in placing directional bets
Bitcoin options data suggest that traders are currently bearish and hesitant in betting on the leading cryptocurrency’s next directional moves. Investors have not been this long-term bearish since the May 2021 crash when over 50% of BTC value was wiped out.
Lower unemployment with meager job growth? Yes, that can happen, here's how and what it means for markets Premium
Usually, weak NFP figures have a negative impact on the greenback’s performance against its major rivals but the US Dollar Index didn’t suffer any noticeable losses after the last two releases.