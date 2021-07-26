USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee looks for more upside towards 74.00

- USD/INR is holding onto this key ascending trendline on the 4H chart.
- Upside remains capped below 74.57, 50 and 100-SMA confluence.
- RSI stays bearish, keeping the cross vulnerable.
USD/INR is defending minor bids just below the 74.50 barrier amid a dour market mood, as the meltdown in the Chinese stocks, covid worries and pre-FOMC caution weigh on the investors’ sentiment.
Despite the risk-off mood, the US dollar fails to take advantage of its safe-haven status, as a retreat in the Treasury yields drags the greenback southward.
From a near-term technical perspective, the cross is teasing a downside breakout from the ascending trendline support on the four-hour chart.
A four-hourly closing below the trendline support at 74.45 will open up downside towards the upward-sloping 200-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 74.26.
Further south, the 74.00 psychological level would draw the sellers’ attention.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is inching lower below the midline, keeping the sellers hopeful.
USD/INR: Four-hour chart
On the upside, the bulls need to crack this key resistance at 74.57, which is the confluence of the horizontal 50 and 100-SMAs, in order to sustain a meaningful recovery towards 0.7500.
Ahead of that hurdle, the price will seek validation above the July 21 high of 74.66.
USD/INR: Additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.49
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0673
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|74.5593
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.5408
|Daily SMA50
|73.7822
|Daily SMA100
|73.726
|Daily SMA200
|73.602
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.5705
|Previous Daily Low
|74.3895
|Previous Weekly High
|75.0155
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.3213
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5135
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.4854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.5014
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.4586
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.4424
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.3254
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.2614
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.6234
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.6874
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.8044
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 amid worsening mood
EUR/USD is off the highs, holding steady above 1.1750 amid a worsening market mood, courtesy of the falling Chinese stocks. The pair opened higher and moved in a narrow trade band with 15 pips movement, with all eyes on the FOMC this week.
GBP/USD: Demand for the pound is still partial
The GBP/USD pair ended Friday and the week unchanged around 1.3750, after bottoming on Tuesday at 1.3571, its lowest in five months. Brexit and the pandemic keep limiting demand for the pound. GBP/USD is losing bullish strength, but there are no signs of an upcoming slide.
Gold bounces back above $1800 amid retreating Treasury yields
Gold price is reversing a dip below $1800 so far this Monday’s Asian trading, as the US Treasury yields retreat heading into the FOMC week. The market sentiment is cautious, as investors gear up for a busy week. The S&P 500 futures drop 0.25%.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 amid worsening mood
EUR/USD is off the highs, holding steady above 1.1750 amid a worsening market mood, courtesy of the falling Chinese stocks. The pair opened higher and moved in a narrow trade band with 15 pips movement, with all eyes on the FOMC this week.
Chart of the Week: Commodity-FX in focus, bears in control
With the Federal Open Market Committee and headlines regarding the Delta variant, the week ahead will be an important one from both a fundamental and technical perspective. AUD/USD bears seeking a break of meanwhile support.