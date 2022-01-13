USD/INR Price News: Doji around 78.6% Fibo. underpins Indian rupee pullback towards 74.00

- USD/INR rebounds from 15-week low, following the previous day’s candlestick formation.
- MACD conditions keep sellers hopeful till the quote stays below 74.75.
- 200-DMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement challenges short-term recovery.
USD/INR justifies the Doji candlestick formation at a multi-day low to pick up bids to 73.84, up 0.10% intraday during early Thursday.
The trend reversal suggesting candlestick gains additional attention due to the nearness to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of September-December 2021 upside, near 73.67.
Even so, bearish MACD signals and sustained trading below a four-month-old support line, now resistance around 74.75, keep USD/INR sellers hopeful.
That said, the latest rebound may aim for the confluence of 200-DMA and 61.8% Fibo. level around 74.30. Also acting as the immediate resistance is the 74.00 threshold.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 73.67 will aim for the mid-September lows near 73.35 before directing the quote to the bottoms marked in September and May, respectively around 72.90 and 72.35.
To sum up, USD/INR prices are likely to rebound but the bulls have a long way before retaking the controls.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Trend: Short-term recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.8424
|Today Daily Change
|0.0689
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|73.7735
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.7998
|Daily SMA50
|74.8342
|Daily SMA100
|74.5334
|Daily SMA200
|74.2903
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.0226
|Previous Daily Low
|73.7283
|Previous Weekly High
|74.6888
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.1557
|Previous Monthly High
|76.5958
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.1065
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.8407
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.9101
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.6604
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.5472
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.3661
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.9546
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.1357
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.2488
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
