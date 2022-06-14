  • A Symmetrical Triangle formation is advocating volatility contraction going forward.
  • The RSI (14) has shifted to a 40.00-60.00 range which bolsters auctioning in a consolidation phase.
  • The asset is trading below the 20- and 50-EMA, which firms a short-term corrective mode.

The USD/INR pair has turned sideways in a narrow range of 78.03-78.30 from Monday after failing to cross the critical resistance of 78.40. A responsive selling action dragged the greenback bulls and underpinned a volatility contraction. It is worth noting that after a sheer upside move a price or time correction takes place but that should not be mixed with a bearish reversal.

On an hourly scale, the major is auctioning in a Symmetrical Triangle that signals for slippage in the standard deviation respective to the asset followed by a breakout in the same. The advancing trendline is placed from Monday’s low at 77.98 while the downward sloping trendline is plotted from Monday’s high at 78.41.

The asset has tumbled below the 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 78.11 and 78.05 respectively, which signals a short-term correction in the counter.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which signals a continuation of sideways movement.

Should the asset oversteps Tuesday’s high at 78.30, an upside breach of the Symmetrical Triangle will strengthen the greenback bulls and will drive the asset towards Monday’s high at 78.40, followed by the round-level resistance at 78.50.

Alternatively, the Indian rupee bulls could dictate the asset if it delivers a downside break of the above-mentioned chart pattern at the psychological support of 78.00. This will drag the asset towards Thursday’s average price at 77.85. A slippage below Thursday’s average price will send the asset towards Thursday’s low at 77.68.

USD/INR hourly chart

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 78.0248
Today Daily Change -0.1540
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 78.1788
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 77.6686
Daily SMA50 76.9831
Daily SMA100 76.2774
Daily SMA200 75.4494
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 78.407
Previous Daily Low 77.979
Previous Weekly High 78.1974
Previous Weekly Low 77.5705
Previous Monthly High 78.12
Previous Monthly Low 75.9846
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 78.2435
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 78.1425
Daily Pivot Point S1 77.9695
Daily Pivot Point S2 77.7603
Daily Pivot Point S3 77.5415
Daily Pivot Point R1 78.3975
Daily Pivot Point R2 78.6163
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.8255

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

