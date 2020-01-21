USD/INR Price Analysis: Struggling to capitalize on breakout

USD/INR's corrective bounce has likely ended, according to technical charts.

The pair risks falling back to 70.80.

USD/INR broke higher from a sideways channel on Friday, but so far, the bulls have failed to make their presence felt.

The currency pair fell by 0.10% on Monday, forming an inverted bearish hammer. That candle indicates the bounce from lows near 70.70 has likely ended.

Further, the relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly chart has dived out of an ascending trendline.

The pair, therefore, risks falling to support at 70.80. A violation there would expose the recent low of 70.67.

On the higher side, 71.15 is the level to beat for the bulls.

Hourly chart

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/INR Overview Today last price 71.144 Today Daily Change 0.1215 Today Daily Change % 0.17 Today daily open 71.0225 Trends Daily SMA20 71.2395 Daily SMA50 71.3344 Daily SMA100 71.2452 Daily SMA200 70.5239 Levels Previous Daily High 71.295 Previous Daily Low 69.0705 Previous Weekly High 71.27 Previous Weekly Low 70.5875 Previous Monthly High 71.98 Previous Monthly Low 70.328 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 69.9203 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.4452 Daily Pivot Point S1 69.6303 Daily Pivot Point S2 68.2382 Daily Pivot Point S3 67.4058 Daily Pivot Point R1 71.8548 Daily Pivot Point R2 72.6872 Daily Pivot Point R3 74.0793



