USD/INR Price Analysis: Key SMAs recall Indian rupee buyers around 74.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR bears attack the intraday low, snaps three-day recovery moves.
  • 21-day and 100-day SMA limits immediate upside, one-month-old falling trend line adds to the resistances.
  • Sellers may again attempt to break key Fibonacci retracement levels.

USD/INR stands on the slippery grounds while declining to 73.95, down 0.07% on a day, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the quote extends pullback from the key SMAs amid normal RSI conditions.

Considering the pair’s repeated failures to cross 21-day and 100-day SMAs, Indian rupee buyers are likely targeting 50% Fibonacci retracement level of September-November upside, at 73.86, ahead of challenging the latest bounce point, Thursday’s low, near 73.73.

In a case where the USD/INR sellers keep the reins past-73.73, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 73.60 and 73.20 may return to the chart before highlighting October’s low near 72.96.

Alternatively, 100-day SMA, currently around 74.07, precedes a 21-day SMA level of 74.17, to challenge any recovery moves.

Also acting as the key upside hurdle is a falling trend line from November 04, at 74.48 and the previous month’s peak close to the 75.00 threshold.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.9748
Today Daily Change -0.0370
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 74.0118
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.1899
Daily SMA50 73.8532
Daily SMA100 74.0927
Daily SMA200 74.7138
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.2115
Previous Daily Low 73.8895
Previous Weekly High 74.2821
Previous Weekly Low 73.7392
Previous Monthly High 74.985
Previous Monthly Low 73.6492
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.0885
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.0125
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.8637
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.7156
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.5417
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.1857
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.3596
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.5077

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

