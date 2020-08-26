USD/INR Price Analysis: Eyes 200-day SMA support

  • USD/INR's daily chart shows a descending triangle breakdown. 
  • The bearish pattern has opened the doors for test of 200-day SMA line. 

USD/INR looks south with the daily chart reporting a bearish continuation pattern. 

The pair fell by 1% on Monday – the biggest single-day decline since April 29 – confirming a downside break of a descending triangle pattern on the daily chart. 

The breakdown gained credence on Tuesday as the buyers failed to penetrate the former support-turned-hurdle at 74.50 and indicates that the sell-off from highs near 77.00 seen in April has resumed. 

As such, the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), currently at 73.86, could soon come into play. 

Supporting the bearish case is the below-50 reading on the 14-day relative strength index and the slow stochastic indicator. 

A close above Monday’s high of 74.92 is needed to invalidate the bearish outlook

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 74.2325
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.00
Today daily open 74.2348
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.8226
Daily SMA50 75.0627
Daily SMA100 75.4534
Daily SMA200 73.8733
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.475
Previous Daily Low 74.0705
Previous Weekly High 75.1452
Previous Weekly Low 74.559
Previous Monthly High 75.6224
Previous Monthly Low 74.5052
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.3205
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.225
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.0452
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.8556
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.6407
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.4497
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.6646
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.8542

 

 

