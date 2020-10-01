USD/INR Price Analysis: 73.48 is the level to defend for the bulls

USD/INR's break below 73.48 would revive the bearish bias.

A breakdown would pave the way for a re-test of September lows.

USD/INR fell by 0.32% to 73.54 on Wednesday,

The critical support to watch out for now is 73.48. A violation there would mark a downside break of a rising wedge-like pattern represented by trendlines connecting Sept. 1 and Sept. 18 lows and Sept. 8 and Sept. 24 highs.

A breakdown would imply an end of the bounce from the Sept. 1 low of 73.25 and signal a resumption of the sell-off from the Aug. 20 high of 75.13.

The breakdown would open the doors for a re-test of the Sept. 1 low of 72.76.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish below 73.48

Technical levels