USD/INR: Mildly positive as US-China row confronts Indian government measures

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR struggles to cheer Indian government measures to boost economic momentum.
  • The US-China trade/political headlines keep traders guessing.
  • Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker puts India on the second rank.

With the mixed sentiment surrounding the US-China deal keeping the USD on the front-foot, USD/INR finds it hard to extend gains following the Indian government measures. The pair stays mildly bid while taking rounds to 71.82 ahead of the European session on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Indian Cabinet announced steps to divest five Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) while also taking measures, like a two-year moratorium, for telecom companies. In addition to the Cabinet’s actions, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) released notifications that could positively affect market investments and solve trading problems.

Earlier in the month, the government stayed ready to hold the fiscal deficit target unchanged despite global rating agency Moody’s cutting down its growth forecast of the Indian economy. Also on the positive side could Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker that recently put India to the second, after Philippines, in the list of 10 large emerging markets.

Trade tussle between the United States (US) and China kept taking a toll on the market’s risk tone. However, recently mixed notes from Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Hong Kong Government seem to stop traders for further clues. The US-China row flared recently after the US House of Representatives passed the Hong Kong Human Rights Bill.

With this, the US 10-year treasury yields remain soft around 1.73% while that of Indian 10-year government bonds seesaw around 6.45%. Further, Asian stocks keep the red with Hong Kong’s HANG SENG continues to be the biggest loser.

Given the absence of major data, investors will keep an eye over the trade/political headlines for fresh impulse.

Technical Analysis

Prices need a successful break of 72.37/38 to regain its strength to challenge yearly high near 72.65, else a gradual pullback to 70.37/36 horizontal support can’t be denied.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.8225
Today Daily Change 0.0435
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 71.779
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2892
Daily SMA50 71.163
Daily SMA100 70.7491
Daily SMA200 70.218
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.1082
Previous Daily Low 71.6455
Previous Weekly High 72.37
Previous Weekly Low 70.97
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.8223
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.9315
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.5803
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.3815
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.1175
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.043
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.307
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.5058

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

