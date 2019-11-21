China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that Beijing is confident we will achieve the main social and economic targets this year.
Additional Quotes:
The Chinese economy has maintained stable performance this year.
China will keep its macro policies stable.
We will continue to follow a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy.
We need to use all possible means to lower real interest rates.
Our monetary policy needs to better suited to the real economy.
We need to make the best use of counter-cyclical adjustments so our fiscal policy can work more effectively.
China will continue to follow an employment first policy.
Will take a targeted approach to ensure that all methods, including monetary policy.
China will keep to its reform agenda.
Foreign and domestic companies will be treated as equals regardless of ownership structure.
We will further open up market and provide consumers with more options to energize consumption.
China will open wider regardless of shifting dynamics in external environment.
The comments had virtually no impact on the market, as the US-China trade and political headlines dominate the market mood so far this Thursday's Asian trading.
