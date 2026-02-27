Oman’s Foreign Minister: Iran and US made ‘significant progress’ in talks

Oman's Foreign Minister, Badr al-Busaidi, said that talks between the United States (US) and Iran on nuclear issues have made "significant progress,” Reuters reported on Thursday.

Negotiations will resume at a technical level in Vienna next week after an initial consultation period.

Before the technical meeting in Vienna, each delegation will consult internally with their respective governments to evaluate the operational details of a possible agreement.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.14% lower on the day to trade at $5,189. Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is down 0.84% on the day at $64.90.