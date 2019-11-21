Hong Kong Govt: We are strongly opposed to the passage of the Hong Kong bill in the House

The latest statement is out from the Hong Kong government, as they strongly condemn the US House approval of the Hong Kong human rights bill, which US President Trump is expected to sign into law.

Key Quotes:

“We are strongly opposed to the passage of the Hong Kong bill in the House.“

“US bills will not help to ease social unrest.”

“Sends the wrong signal to protesters.”

The overall market sentiment is dented on worsening US-China relations over the Hong Kong row, which most fear could translate into a fallout in trade talks.

Therefore, markets are not seen buying into Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He’s trade optimism, with the Asian equities, Treasury yields and US equity futures still reporting moderate losses. Meanwhile, USD/JPY is struggling to extend its latest bounce from 50-DMA at 108.28.