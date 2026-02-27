WTI falls to near $65.00 as US, Iran to continue nuclear talks next week

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price loses ground after registering little gains in the previous session, trading around $65.00 per barrel during the Asian hours on Friday. Crude Oil prices swung in the previous session as investors monitored developments in nuclear negotiations between the United States (US) and OPEC member Iran.

Oil prices declined after Washington and Tehran agreed to continue talks next week, easing immediate supply concerns. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi described Thursday’s discussions as the most substantive yet, noting that Iran clearly outlined its demands for sanctions relief and the framework for lifting restrictions.

However, a source familiar with the US stance said American officials were disappointed with the outcome. Negotiations will resume following consultations in both capitals, alongside technical-level meetings scheduled in Vienna next week.

Tensions remain elevated after Tehran stated it would not allow enriched uranium to leave the country. A significant US military presence in the Middle East has also kept markets cautious, with US President Donald Trump warning of potential military action if no agreement is reached.

The United States has reportedly delayed the sale of international assets belonging to Russian Oil major Lukoil to increase pressure on Moscow in the Ukraine peace negotiations. The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) will extend the February 28 deadline for concluding related transactions to April 1, sources cited by Reuters.