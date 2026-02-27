TRENDING:
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD looks to build on modest gains above mid-$89.00s

  • Silver extends the sideways consolidative price move in a multi-day-old trading range.
  • The recent breakout and acceptance above the 100-EMA on H4 favors bullish traders.
  • Any corrective slide could be seen as a buying opportunity and is likely to remain limited.
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

Silver (XAG/USD) struggles for a firm near-term direction and remains confined in a multi-day-old range during the Asian session on Friday. The white metal currently trades just above mid-$89.00s, up nearly 1.0% for the day, with technical setup favoring bullish traders and backing the case for a further appreciating move.

The XAG/USD holds well above the rising 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart, near $84.40, keeping the short-term uptrend structure intact despite recent consolidation. Momentum has cooled from prior overbought conditions, with the Relative Strength Index easing toward 58, yet staying above the 50 midline and indicating underlying buying pressure.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator (12, 26, 9) remains slightly negative but is contracting toward the zero line, which suggests fading downside momentum after the latest pullback from the $91 mark. Meanwhile, immediate support emerges at $88.20, where the latest reaction low sits above the 100-period EMA, followed by $87.50 and then the dynamic floor around $84.40.

A sustained break below $87.50 would weaken the bullish tone and expose a deeper retracement toward the $84.00–84.40 area. On the upside, initial resistance stands at $90.00, ahead of the recent swing high around $91.10. A clear 4-hour close above $91.10 would reopen the topside and could extend the advance toward the $93.00 region, in line with the prevailing positive bias.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

XAG/USD 4-hour chart

Chart Analysis XAG/USD

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

